Fan-favorite Frank Woods voice actor might not return in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 is not likely to bring back an iconic actor behind the voice of Frank Woods in the Call of Duty franchise. A popular CoD expert and YouTuber has made this prediction after voice lines for the returning character Woods leaked recently on social media. Although an official announcement is yet to be made on the game's cast, the latest update might disappoint a lot of fans.

This article will dive a little deeper into the rumor over Frank Woods' character in Black Ops 6.

Note: Players are advised to take early rumors, leaks, and speculation with a grain of salt.

James C. Burns might not return to voice Frank Woods in Black Ops 6

YouTuber @TheGamingRevolution recently took to X and made an interesting prediction based on leaked voice lines for Woods from Modern Warfare 3's latest Season 4 update. The audio file was initially leaked by a reliable insider known as @Earthbound_Fan.

After going through various dialogues for Woods, @TheGamingRevolution wrote in his post that the character might be voiced by Damon Victor Allen once again. The latter also contributed to Woods' voice back in 2020's Black Ops Cold War. The YouTuber then wrote that fan-favorite James C. Burns will likely not make a comeback as the the voice actor for Frank Woods in Black Ops 6.

For those unaware, James C. Burns had expressed disappointment in the past after he was not chosen to reprise Woods' role in Black Ops Cold War. He wanted to give his best performance for the beloved character but couldn't understand why he wasn't considered for a return. Mr. Burns has been the voice for Woods in the first Black Ops game, Black Ops 2, and also Black Ops 4.

Woods as seen in previous Call of Duty games (Image via Activision)

Now with the newest speculation about Damon Victor Allen's return, it seems like BO6 will also not feature James Burns. Many CoD fans wanted him to come back but now it appears he won't be in the upcoming installment. Still, it's important to wait for an official update from Activision.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD Black Ops 6, keep following Sportskeeda.