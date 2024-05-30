Critical Countdown event in MW3 and Warzone: How to play, rewards, and more

The Critical Countdown event in MW3 and Warzone is currently underway. This limited-time event brings players unique rewards that are both cosmetics as well as consumables. The objective of this event is quite simple. Players must collect DNA samples from eliminated foes or teammates, or from loot caches (Warzone). When enough DNA samples are collected, they get a reward for each milestone reached.

These DNA samples have a name and there are a total of four different types to collect. However, at the time of writing only two are available and the remaining will unlock as the season progresses.

Having said that, this article will take a closer look at the new limited-time event in MW3 and Warzone, how to participate in the event, and all the rewards it brings.

How to play the Critical Countdown event in MW3 and Warzone

Guide to participating in the Critical Countdown event in MW3 and Warzone. (Image via Activision)

The Critical Countdown event in MW3 and Warzone requires you to collect DNA samples from fallen foes or allies, or by opening loot caches in Warzone. At the moment, only two strands of DNA are available in the games and they are called Ade (blue) and Cyto (orange). However, there are two more different strands of DNA (yellow and pink) in the event, which will become available later.

To participate in this event, simply drop into any game mode of your choice. All the enemies will drop their DNA samples upon elimination. You must walk over them to collect and once you have collected sufficient amount of DNA, you will unlock a reward. Alternatively, in Warzone you can also find them in loot boxes.

But that's not all. Once you have collected enough of all four DNA samples, which are also called Mastery Challenges, you will unlock the final reward of this event, which is an animated camo for the FR 5.56 Assault Rifle. Check the section below to see all the rewards you can earn in this event.

All rewards in the Critical Countdown event in MW3 and Warzone

Every reward in the Critical Countdown event of MW3 and Warzone explored. (Image via Activision)

The following are all the rewards you can earn in the Critical Countdown event in MW3 and Warzone by collecting DNA samples:

Ade (Mastery Challenge 1):

Double XP Token - 390 DNA samples

- 390 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 780 DNA samples

- 780 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 1560 DNA samples

- 1560 DNA samples Double XP Token - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 6250 DNA samples

- 6250 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 12500 DNA samples

Cyto (Mastery Challenge 2):

Security Clearance Calling Card - 1560 DNA samples

- 1560 DNA samples Safety First Emblem - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Just a Spill Sticker - 6250 DNA samples

- 6250 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 12500 DNA samples

TBA (Mastery Challenge 3):

Mission Debrief (Coming Soon) - 2340 DNA samples

- 2340 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 4675 DNA samples

- 4675 DNA samples Battle Pass Tier Skip Token - 9350 DNA samples

TBA (Mastery Challenge 4):

Double XP Token - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Exerting Control (Coming soon) - 6250 DNA samples

Once you have completed all four Mastery Challenges, you will unlock the World Ender Weapon Blueprint for the FR 5.56 Assault Rifle, which is the final reward of this event.

That covers everything you need to know about the Critical Countdown event in MW3 and Warzone. Please note that this is a limited-time event in Season 4 and will end on June 26, 2024.

