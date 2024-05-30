How to unlock Shear Modulus camo in MW3 and Warzone?

The Shear Modulus camo in MW3 and Warzone was introduced with the Season 4 update. Although the camo is currently available in the shooters, you cannot unlock it yet. That's because the requirements to unlock it are such that you must wait till the final week of the season. However, you can start working on unlocking the camo right now in both Modern Warfare 3 as well as Warzone, so you're ready once the final week arrives.

That said, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at the Shear Modulus camo in MW3 and Warzone, and how you can unlock it.

How to get Shear Modulus camo in MW3 and Warzone?

Guide to unlock the Shear Modulus camo in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

To unlock the Shear Modulus camo in MW3 and Warzone, you must complete all 8 Weekly challenges in Season 4. At the time of writing, Week 1 is live and to get this camo, you must complete all Weekly challenges from Week 1 through 8. This is the reason why although it is available right now, you cannot unlock it yet.

Trending

Each week brings seven unique challenges for all the game modes, which are the Multiplayer, Zombies, and the Battle Royale. Completing any five out of the seven challenges in any of the abovementioned modes will mark that week as complete. All these challenges bring with it XP rewards and each week brings an Aftermarket Part to unlock.

Once you complete all the Weekly Challenges, you will finally unlock the Shear Modulus camo in MW3 and Warzone. Unfortunately, there is no way to fast-track it and only those who are consistent in their efforts will be able to get their hands on the camo.

The Shear Modulus camo is an animated weapon skin and can be equipped with all the weapons in the games. It carries a green and black tone with ripples of DNA strands that make it truly stand out from other camos in the games. It is completely free to unlock and all it asks of players is to be consistent in the game throughout Season 4.

That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the Shear Modulus camo in MW3 and Warzone. Despite being a free camo, it looks stunning and is a must-unlock for all.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: