How to use Intelligent Munitions Systems in Modern Warfare 3

Intelligent Munitions Systems is a new Killstreak in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4. It is quite similar to the Cluster Mine but with added advantages. Unlike the Cluster Mine, which detonates immediately when a player gets in its range, the Intelligent Munitions Systems will eject an explosive projectile that will lock onto a target in its range and propel towards them before exploding causing lethal damage.

This powerful Killstreak will also target enemy vehicles causing them to break down when in range. It also has a lot of strategic importance for objective-based game modes, where only firepower will not guarantee wins.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Intelligent Munitions Systems and how you can use it in Modern Warfare 3 effectively.

Guide to using the Intelligent Munitions Systems (I.M.S.) in Modern Warfare 3

The Intelligent Munitions Systems in Modern Warfare 3 works best in the objective-based game modes. It can be instrumental in holding down a site or an area, ensuring no enemies wander in its location. Furthermore, it can be used to prevent flanks in modes like Search & Destroy, by letting the Killstreak deal with the backstabs, in case of any.

So how do you go about using it? The Killstreak can be earned both based on your kills as well as the score earned, so you can toggle between Killstreak and Scorestreak.

Here's what you need to do to earn the Intelligent Munitions Systems in Modern Warfare 3:

Killstreak: Get seven Operator kills without dying with your weapon/equipment.

Get seven Operator kills without dying with your weapon/equipment. Scorestreak: Earn 875 points in a match without dying.

Once you have earned it, deploy it using the key assigned to the slot of this Killstreak. As enemies get in its range, it will automatically target them and explode in their faces, taking them down instantly. Moreover, it will shoot explosives at any enemy vehicles that get in its range.

It is a more viable pick to lockdown areas or sites in objective-based modes such as Domination, Hardpoint, or Control, where the site is exposed to multiple flanks, and having the Intelligent Munitions Systems set up strategically, can prevent enemies from getting into the site from multiple routes.

That covers everything you need to know about the new Killstreak in Modern Warfare 3, the Intelligent Munitions Systems.

