What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 4?

The developing team behind Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has offered a lot of content so far and Season 4 won't be an exception. Players will be able to enjoy the open world of Urzikstan while going against deadly bosses and waves of zombies inside the Dark Aether of MW3 Zombies under Season 4.

This article will go over all the necessary details players need to know about the content they will get in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode.

An Unstable Rift is coming to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 4

A still from the upcoming season of MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

In a recent pre-season blog for Season 4, it was disclosed that an Unstable Rift will be introduced inside Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Players will have to join other members of Operation: Deadbolt to investigate different anomalies inside a mysterious place known as the Unstable Rift.

Operators will need to deploy into the Exclusion Zone while undertaking a focused race and challenge to enter inside the Unstable Rift. Only the first squad to reach a Rift and vote to enter it will be able to transport into it.

Fortunately, one can expect some open entrances to the Unstable Rift per match. This will allow the players to return to an undisclosed part of a Rift they have previously visited. However, during this time, they will need to deal with large waves of zombies and other grotesque horrors.

Now what's crucial to note is that the content related to the Unstable Rift will actually arrive during the mid-season update for MW3 Zombies. This means players will have to wait for Season 4 Reloaded before they can take on the challenges of Unstable Rift.

More details are expected to arrive on MW3 Zombies once a blog gets posted in the coming weeks before the Season 4 Reloaded update.

That's pretty much everything there is to know on the upcoming zombies-based content for MW3 Zombies.

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on MW3 Zombies and the Call of Duty franchise, keep following Sportskeeda.