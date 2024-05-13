Is MW3 Zombies free to play?

No, MW3 Zombies is not free to play and players must purchase the title to play the mode. To access the Zombies mode along with the Campaign and Multiplayer, must pay $69.99. Call of Duty charges a certain amount for their exclusive modes and MW3 Zombies is not a substitute. This Zombies mode in MW3 is called Operation Deadbolt, which is based on a map of Urikstan.

This article will provide you with information on whether MW3 Zombies can be played for free.

How to play MW3 Zombies

MW3 Zombie mode gameplay (Image via Activision)

CoD’s Zombies mode has always been a part of the franchise since the launch of CoD WW2 and has not been released as a standalone free-to-play game. However, Activision offered free access to the Zombies mode for a limited period to promote the title. The mode features 24 players in a server divided into three squads with PvE modes.

Read more: Will CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 be in Xbox Game Pass? Possibilities explored

It takes place on a huge open-world map of Urikstan. In this mode, you can explore the map and discover valuable items with other squads mutually. There is also a solo option available where you can compete with other squads or join a random team.

You can also complete Contracts to earn money, which can be used to purchase better firearms. To win the game, you must call a helicopter to escape with all your loot before facing enemies or the 45-minute timer expires.

There are three levels of threat in this Zombies mode: low threat zone, which is indicated by the white part of the map, medium threat zone, indicated by the orange part of the map, and high threat, which is marked by the red part and the center of the map.

In the low-threat zone, you can easily kill zombies with an unupgraded weapon. In medium threat, there will be several new zombies joining the battle. Lastly, the high-threat zone is where you must confront a giant zombie with highly upgraded weapons.

Overall, the Zombies offer a thrilling experience combined with fast-paced action gameplay. This concludes everything you need to know whether MW3 Zombies are free to play.

Check out more Call of Duty articles here: