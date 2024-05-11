Can you play Warzone in split screen?

Simply put, no, you cannot play Warzone in split screen mode. While the latest Call of Duty release, Modern Warfare 3, can be played on split screen, many might have wondered if they would be able to do the same with the battle royale variant. But as mentioned, it is not possible and there are many reasons why it isn't a feasible option.

For those who are new to gaming, split screen essentially allows multiple users to play on the same system and at the same time. Let's say there are four users and one console and they want to play with each other. Instead of getting four consoles to achieve this, they can opt for the split screen mode.

Using the feature, they can share the same screen and system to play the game albeit with different controllers. This will split the screen into different sections that will display the perspective of that player, allowing all of them to play at the same time, and this is a great feature for private sessions or offline couch gaming.

Why you can't play Warzone in split screen?

As already stated, Warzone in split screen simply isn't a viable or feasible feature. In a battle royale game where up to 150 users play the game simultaneously to be the last man standing, having the feature isn't quite useful.

Moreover, split screen uses more system resources as the console has to render multiple perspectives at the same time. In game modes like Battle Royale, which are already quite hard on the hardware and require tremendous processing power, playing Warzone in split screen would end up hogging the system resources and thus lower performance, making the game laggy for all players who would use the feature.

That said, however, there was a bug in the earlier days of Warzone 2 that allowed players to use the split screen feature in the battle royale title. Unfortunately, it was quickly patched out by the developers, removing the feature completely since then.

On the other hand, games like Modern Warfare 3, which support the feature, aren't usually that resource-hungry as the maps are small and have to process the details of 12 players in the core modes.

This is where a split screen mode becomes a viable option for both private gaming sessions as well as from a technical standpoint. Hence, if you wish to enjoy a co-op split screen gaming experience with your friends, Modern Warfare 3 is your best bet.

That covers everything about whether you can play Warzone in split screen mode.

