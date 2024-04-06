A Zombies mode is reportedly coming to Warzone Rebirth Island

Warzone Rebirth Island may soon receive a Zombies mode, according to a trusted insider on social media. Simply put, players might get a special limited-time mode featuring the undead where they will go against waves of zombies on Rebirth Island. It's highly likely to happen given the past history of the original Warzone in which the same map had received a similar mode.

This article will discuss why there's a big reason for Warzone Rebirth Island to get a Zombies game mode.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Zombies mode for Warzone Rebirth Island might be disclosed soon, claims insider

Expand Tweet

Popular insider on X who goes by the name of @HeyImAlaix recently shared a post on the social media platform. The scooper suggested that there might be a Zombies mode coming to Warzone Rebirth Island soon.

Now this rumor may actually be true, given that the original Warzone had witnessed a Zombies mode as well. Back in 2022, the Call of Duty team had revealed a limited-time mode called Rebirth of the Dead on Rebirth Island.

In the Zombies mode, a player turns into a zombie when killed by an adversary. They get redeployed into the match instead of being sent to the Gulag or waiting for Resurgence.

Coming back to the leak from @HeyImAlaix, there seems to be a high possibility of the mode in Warzone Rebirth Island. However, fans should still wait for an official update, if there will be any, in the next few days from the developing team.

What's in store for players in Warzone Season 3?

Along with the return of Rebirth Island, players have also witnessed the arrival of some exciting new features and modes. Speaking of the latter, there are two new modes called Rebirth Resurgence Loaded and Rebirth Lockdown.

Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Moreover, fans will also get a new public event titled Rebirth Infil Strikes. It will introduce the elements of dynamic destruction on Rebirth Island. During a game, players will see airstrikes on certain locations across the map, namely Lighthouse, Prison, and Water Tower.

For more news on Warzone Rebirth Island in Season 3, don't forget to follow Sportskeeda.