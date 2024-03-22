How to play Rebirth Resurgence in Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile is now available globally with four major game modes, including Rebirth Resurgence. Alongside Battle Royale, Mobile Royale, and Mosh Pit, players can jump into this popular experience from the regular Warzone. Following the big release of WZ Mobile, many users must be thinking of dropping on Rebirth Island already.

This article will discuss all the key details mobile gamers need to know about Rebirth Resurgence in Warzone Mobile and how they can play it.

Play Rebirth Resurgence in Warzone Mobile in easy steps

As mentioned above, WZ Mobile features four modes. Battle Royale experience offers the longest matchtime at 20 minutes, while Mobile Royale tends to be slightly shorter at 10 minutes. Then, there's the Mosh Pit, which is comprised of multiplayer modes with 7 minutes of overall game duration.

Warzone Mobile game modes (Image via Activision)

Regarding Rebirth Resurgence, it takes place on the Rebirth Island map. Each match runs for 10 minutes. Players must survive to revive fallen teammates and earn more points to return them quickly. What makes this mode interesting is players get multiple lives, unlike BR mode. Simply put, they can keep getting redeployed into action.

To play Rebirth Resurgence in Warzone Mobile, players must follow the steps listed below.

Open Warzone Mobile on your Android or iOS device.

In the main lobby, choose the 'Play' option.

Under the 'Select Game Mode' menu, choose Rebirth Resurgence.

Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

That's everything players need to do to enjoy this fast-paced mode in Warzone Mobile. Additionally, they can choose between wanting to play Solo or Squad up before diving into an online match on Rebirth Island. The maximum number of players allowed per team is four.

Given its popularity in the regular Warzone installment, it seems Rebirth Island's most exciting mode will please mobile gamers as well.

For more updates on Warzone Mobile, keep following Sportskeeda.

Which processors can run Warzone Mobile on Android and iPhone || "The worst global launch in the history of Mobile Gaming": Internet reacts to Warzone Mobile release on Android devices || Will Warzone Mobile skins carry over to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone? || How to add friends in Warzone Mobile || 5 best places to drop in Warzone Mobile Verdansk || What is the Arsenal Coin in Warzone Mobile? How to get, Store, and more