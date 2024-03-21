Which processors can run Warzone Mobile on Android and iPhone?

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, the much-anticipated game from Activision, is live, and you might want to know which mobile processors can run Warzone Mobile. This popular battle royale multiplayer is one of the biggest and most graphically intensive shooting games, and you might want to know if your smartphone or other Android or iOS-based portable device will support the minimum and recommended requirements.

In this article, we discuss the minimum requirements of this new game and which mobile processors can run Warzone Mobile.

Warzone Mobile minimum system requirements on Android and iPhone

System requirements for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

For Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the minimum RAM requirement is 3GB RAM for iOS-based devices and 4GB RAM for Android smartphones or tablets. While most modern smartphones, including budget ones, will fulfill these system requirements, some older devices might not run the game at a playable frame rate.

For a better understanding, here are all the minimum requirements for Android and iOS devices.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile system requirements

Android : Adreno 618 GPU or better. RAM : 4GB or more

: Adreno 618 GPU or better. : 4GB or more iOS: iOS 16 or better. RAM: 3GB RAM or more

Which Android processors can run Warzone Mobile?

Which Android processors can run Warzone Mobile? Here is the complete list.

Qualcomm Snapdragon processors

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

MediaTek processors

MediaTek Helio G90

MediaTek Helio G91

MediaTek Helio G95

MediaTek Helio G96

MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Dimensity 700 series

MediaTek Dimensity 800 series

MediaTek Dimensity 900 series

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series

MediaTek Dimesnity 1100

MediaTek Dimensity 1200

MediaTek Dimesnity 1300

MediaTek Dimesnity 7000 series

MediaTek Dimesnity 8000 series

MediaTek Dimesnity 9000 series

Which iPhones can run Warzone Mobile?

The Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is also available on Apple iPhones now (Image via Activision)

Which iPhones or iPhone processors can run Warzone Mobile? Here is the complete list.

iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone 11 series

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 13 series

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone 14 series

Apple iPhone 15 series

