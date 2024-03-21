Which processors can run Warzone Mobile on Android and iPhone?

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, the much-anticipated game from Activision, is live, and you might want to know which mobile processors can run Warzone Mobile. This popular battle royale multiplayer is one of the biggest and most graphically intensive shooting games, and you might want to know if your smartphone or other Android or iOS-based portable device will support the minimum and recommended requirements.
In this article, we discuss the minimum requirements of this new game and which mobile processors can run Warzone Mobile.
Warzone Mobile minimum system requirements on Android and iPhone
For Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the minimum RAM requirement is 3GB RAM for iOS-based devices and 4GB RAM for Android smartphones or tablets. While most modern smartphones, including budget ones, will fulfill these system requirements, some older devices might not run the game at a playable frame rate.
For a better understanding, here are all the minimum requirements for Android and iOS devices.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile system requirements
- Android: Adreno 618 GPU or better. RAM: 4GB or more
- iOS: iOS 16 or better. RAM: 3GB RAM or more
Which Android processors can run Warzone Mobile?
Qualcomm Snapdragon processors
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
MediaTek processors
- MediaTek Helio G90
- MediaTek Helio G91
- MediaTek Helio G95
- MediaTek Helio G96
- MediaTek Helio G99
- MediaTek Dimensity 700 series
- MediaTek Dimensity 800 series
- MediaTek Dimensity 900 series
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series
- MediaTek Dimesnity 1100
- MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- MediaTek Dimesnity 1300
- MediaTek Dimesnity 7000 series
- MediaTek Dimesnity 8000 series
- MediaTek Dimesnity 9000 series
Which iPhones can run Warzone Mobile?
- iPhone 8 Plus
- Apple iPhone X
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPhone XS
- Apple iPhone XS Max
- Apple iPhone 11 series
- Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Apple iPhone 12 series
- Apple iPhone 13 series
- Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Apple iPhone 14 series
- Apple iPhone 15 series
