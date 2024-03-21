How to unlock Ghost Condemned Operator skin for free in Warzone Mobile?

Players waiting for Warzone Mobile can now unlock the Ghost Condemned Operator skin. While the game is yet to launch globally on March 21, 2024, it has already started to go live in several regions. Fans in select locations can start grabbing free rewards, and the Condemned skin for Ghost is one of them.

This article will go over how to get the Ghost Condemned Operator skin for free in Warzone Mobile.

Get Ghost Condemned Operator skin for free in Warzone using a simple method

Ghost Condemned Operator skin from Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. (Image via Activision)

According to the developers, more than 50 million users had already pre-registered for Warzone Mobile leading up to its massive release. Now, many of them can start receiving the rewards for their patience. Simply put, there are a bunch of pre-registration rewards awaiting them.

Speaking of the Ghost Condemned Operator skin for Ghost, it should be available to claim for those who began diving into the game shortly before the global launch. WZ Mobile's pre-registration is all that's required to obtain this exclusive in-game reward.

However, apart from Ghost's special skin, mobile users can grab a few other gifts as well. Below is a list of all the additional pre-registration rewards they can claim right now:

"Archfiend" weapon blueprint for M4

weapon blueprint for M4 "Prince of Hell" weapon blueprint for X12

weapon blueprint for X12 "Foe's Flame" Vinyl

Vinyl "Dark Familiar" Emblem

More Ghost Operator skins to grab in Warzone Mobile

The Condemned skin isn't the only option for players to flaunt Ghost in online matches. There are two more special skins they can get for free in Warzone Mobile.

Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

The first one is called the Ghost Phantom Operator. It can be unlocked by participating in a launch day event called Operation Day Zero. Players need to finish certain challenges throughout this event to obtain their reward. Below is a list of all the tasks:

Open a Supply Box or Day Zero Supply drop.

Take up a contract and finish it.

Take down an enemy player.

Get a Headshot.

Use a Killstreak.

Purchase items from the Buy Station.

The second Ghost skin is called Bloody Reaper. Unlike Condemned and Phantom, this one is exclusive to Warzone Mobile, meaning players can't get it in MW3 or Warzone even if they have linked their Activision IDs to WZ Mobile. Conveniently, this skin is also available as a reward under Operation Day Zero. Players need to complete the event challenges before they can claim their free reward.