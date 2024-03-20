How to play Warzone Mobile early on Android

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile's official global launch is almost near. However, there is a way that you can play the game before release if you are an Android user. While the game has been available for a long period in certain regions, the global version has yet to be released. However, several reports suggest that some players can now access the global version as the server is live. If you are using an Android phone, there is a way for you to play the game right now.

This article will guide you on downloading and playing Warzone Mobile on Android devices.

How to download and install Warzone Mobile on Android early?

The Warzone Mobile application is still under pre-registration on the Google Play Store, so you can't download the game there. However, the game files are already available on APK websites. Here's how to download and install the Warzone Mobile APK:

Go to apkpure's website and search Warzone Mobile or click this link. Download the game file and install it. Remember to activate the "Install from Unknown Sources" option on your mobile. Upon installing, open Warzone Mobile and connect your Activision account. You can click on the Play option to launch the game. As per multiple reports, the game doesn't even need a VPN to start right now. If you can't connect to a server, download any VPN app and connect to the Australian server to launch Warzone Mobile.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile comes with the iconic Verdansk and Rebirth Island map from the classic Warzone experience on PC and console. Furthermore, the game allows 120 live players to join a single battle royale match. With cross-progression, controller support, and peak graphics features on the iPhone and iPad, players can expect an incredible experience.

Warzone Mobile also launches with the Operation Day Zero event, where players can grab exquisite cosmetics and operator skins for free. There are viewership rewards for the same event as well. Players with Adreno 618 or better on Android and iOS 16 or better on iPhone/iPad can easily run the game.

