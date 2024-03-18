Will Rebirth Island be available at launch in Warzone Mobile?

Fans have constantly asked Activision whether Rebirth Island will be available at launch in Warzone Mobile (WZM). Luckily for them, Rebirth Island will indeed be debuting with the launch of Warzone Mobile, providing players with a touch of nostalgia as they hit familiar battlegrounds. The mobile version of Warzone will unite players from different Call of Duty franchises, providing everyone with a brand-new avenue to assert their dominance.

This article will explore the possibility of this fan-favorite map debuting with the launch of WZM and other related details. For a detailed brief, read on.

Rebirth Island release date in Warzone Mobile

Rebirth Island will be released worldwide with the launch of Warzone Mobile on March 21, 2024. This is a fan-favorite map in Warzone PC, and we expect it to become equally popular among Warzone Mobile players.

Rebirth offers extremely high-octane gameplay. The map features tight alleyways and close corners, prompting players to dive into a relentless flow of action. If you are a fan of close-quarter combat, Rebirth Island is undoubtedly the perfect choice.

As the game gets optimized for its final launch, players are thrilled to experience the OG map in WZM. As per official reports, the map rotation with the game's launch will feature Rebirth and another fan-favorite map pick, Verdansk.

Is Verdansk coming to Warzone Mobile?

As mentioned earlier, Verdansk is also confirmed to be coming to Warzone Mobile upon its launch on March 21, 2024. The introduction of two popular maps into WZM has sparked uncontrollable hype amongst players.

Warzone 1's original feature map, Verdansk, is widely loved by the community. It not only hits players with a wave of nostalgia but features a great map design that promotes teamwork and cohesive gameplay.

Fans are excited as Activision reports that 45 million players have already pre-registered for the game. Players will have a grand time queuing up for battle royale matches in some of the most action-packed maps ever featured in the history of Call of Duty.

Last but not least, players who have already pre-registered for WZM are eligible for a list of exclusive rewards, which include:

The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin

Operator Skin The M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints

Weapon Blueprints The “Foe's Flame” Vinyl

Vinyl The “Dark Familiar” Emblem

