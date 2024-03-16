Will Warzone Mobile have the same Battle Pass as Modern Warfare 3 and WZ upon launch?

Warzone Mobile Battle Pass will bring exciting rewards for players when the title releases on March 21, 2024. While fans are looking forward to its debut, many must be thinking about the content of WZ Mobile's Battle Pass in comparison to existing installments, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

This article will provide much-needed clarity on whether WZ Mobile's Battle Pass is similar to the Battle Pass from Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Is the Battle Pass in Warzone Mobile similar to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

To answer it in simple words, yes, it is similar. The Battle Pass in Warzone Mobile will be exactly what the players have already seen in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone so far. It becomes obvious from the fact that their progression from MW3 and Warzone will continue in WZ Mobile.

Warzone Mobile Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

That said, there are certain exceptions devs have made specifically for WZ Mobile. They have designed five special items for mobile players who will begin their journey in the upcoming game upon its launch. Below is a list of all the exclusive WZM-only additional items:

Blueprint: "Golden Dragon" (AR, M16, BlackCell reward)

Emblem: "Dragonfire Awakening" (Rare)

Large Decal: "Celestial Arrival" (Rare)

Calling Card: "Lunar Radiance" (Rare)

Blueprint: "Radiant Dragonstorm" (BR, SO-14, Uncommon)

Another important thing to note is that content from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) within the Battle Pass will not be available to WZ Mobile players simply because MWZ is a mode that won't be present in WZM at all. However, content related to MWZ can still be unlocked in WZ Mobile for later use in MW3 Zombies, thanks to cross-progression.

WZ Mobile (Image via Activision)

Players of MW3 and Warzone who have already bought Season 2 Battle Pass and unlocked a few or all of the rewards will find them unlocked in WZ Mobile, too. This also includes "Designed for WZM" exclusive items. The condition for this option is that players must have finished an appropriate tier within the Battle Pass.

In the future, following the start of Season 3 in April, players will get full access to Battle Pass Cross-Progression. This means that their purchase of Season 3 BP made in any game will eventually unlock and proceed further in all the titles. It won't matter which game they prefer to play at any given time.

For more Warzone Mobile updates and the latest news, keep following Sportskeeda.

How to link your Activision ID to Warzone Mobile account after launch || Rust is officially coming to WZ Mobile