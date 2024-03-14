Rust map is officially coming to Warzone Mobile

The fan-favorite Rust map has been confirmed for Warzone Mobile. It will debut in the upcoming title post-launch. Players will get to enjoy Warzone (WZ) Mobile on March 21, 2024. They will be able to experience Rust a few days following the game's initial global release.

This news will likely please all mobile gamers who have already enjoyed Rust in the likes of COD Mobile. While they are eager to play Warzone Mobile on their devices, the latest update should increase the hype even further.

Rust is coming to Warzone Mobile on April 3

The developers recently took to X to announce that fans will get a Rust map in Warzone Mobile on April 3, 2024. Not to mention that the map will allow the players to register a lot of kills due to its design and layout compared to any other map.

Like Shipment, Rust allows for more frequent combat encounters between two teams or players. Hence, they usually end up amassing a massive kill streak or kill count in any online match. Simply put, Rust is a heaven for aggressive players who like extreme close-quarters combat and mid-range battles.

Rust will continue an iconic legacy in Warzone Mobile

Originally introduced in 2009's Modern Warfare 2, Rust was brought back to the Call of Duty franchise last year. With the release of Modern Warfare 3 in November 2023, fans witnessed its awaited return. Sledgehammer Games' team remastered it while keeping the overall look, feel and design intact.

Rust map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

In WZ Mobile, gamers will be able to revisit the iconic area once again next month. As of this writing, the development team has only confirmed its return. Players can expect a detailed blog on Rust in WZ Mobile soon. More likely, the blog will be published a week before its release on April 3.

There's still time in the global debut of the game, so hardcore WZ lovers will have to wait for the next few weeks. Fortunately, they can still get the Rust experience by jumping into the map's latest iteration under Modern Warfare 3's Multiplayer.

