How to unlock free Safeguard Operator skin in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 players have found it difficult to get the free Safeguard Operator skin, with a lot of confusion regarding how to unlock it inside the game. However, eager fans don't need to be disappointed since there is a method using which they can get this coveted and exclusive cosmetic reward.

This article will discuss key details on how players can obtain the free Safeguard Operator skin in Warzone and MW3.

Earning Safeguard Operator skin for free in Modern Warfare 3 is completely random

A reliable COD scooper, known as Detonated on X, recently shared a post on social media, claiming that players can't actually find a guaranteed solution to earn the Safeguard Operator skin for free in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

To be precise, the Safeguard Operator skin is part of Warzone Welcome Missions. These missions usually appear for the first time for those players who are new to COD. Old players may not get the option to play these missions when diving into the Warzone menu. Luckily though, Detonated has mentioned in the post that some existing players have also seen the option of choosing welcome missions.

How to get free Safeguard Operator skin in MW3 from Warzone Welcome Missions?

Now comes the most exciting part for those users seeing the option of Warzone Welcome Missions. It will appear like the image below.

Safeguard Operator Skin MW3 (Image via Activision)

To earn the free Safeguard Operator skin in the game, players will need to complete a set of certain challenges. Below is a list of specific tasks they have to finish to get the free Operator skin for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Complete 10 total matches in any Warzone modes.

Pick a 5-attachment weapon in any Warzone mode.

Complete any 1 contract in Warzone.

Add 1 Friend in Warzone.

Buy back a Teammate in Buy Station once in Warzone.

That's pretty much the entire set of challenges players have to complete. Once they finish all the quests, Safeguard Operator skin will be available for them as a free reward. To equip the skin, they have to just enter the 'Operators' menu and choose Jabber from the SpecGru faction.

