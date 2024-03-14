Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges are live, bringing players a new set of tasks to complete and rewards to collect. Similar to the previous weeks, there are seven challenges for each game mode. So, the tasks for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone are all different and designed specifically for the mode. Each challenge comes with XP rewards, and in the end, there's a new Aftermarket to unlock.

That said, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at all the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges and the rewards you can earn by completing them.

All Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges and their rewards

The Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges are quite easy compared to those of the previous weeks. They are not that demanding and can be completed within a few matches. However, preparing for the challenges before heading into a match is always recommended.

The following are all the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges and the respective rewards:

MW3 (Multiplayer)

All MW3 Season 2 Week 6 Multiplayer challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

This time around, the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer challenges are quite easy and can be completed in a few matches. Head into the Hardcore playlist and opt for the Small Maps Mosh Pit to complete the challenges in no time.

The tasks in this week are

Get 15 Operator Hipfire Kills with Recommended Assualt Rifles - 2500 XP

Get 10 Operator Hipfire Kills with Recommended LMGs - 5000 XP

Get 30 Operator Hipfire Kills with Recommended SMGs - 7500 XP

Get 15 Operator Point Blank Kills with the Holger 556 - 10000 XP

Get 10 Operator Double Kills with Recommended SMGs - 5000 XP

Get 20 Operator Tac Stance Kills with Recommended LMGs - 5000 XP

Get 20 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with a Recommended Shotgun - 7500 XP

MW3 (Zombies)

All MW3 Season 2 Week 6 Zombies challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

Like Multiplayer, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2 Week 6 challenges are quite straightforward. However, completing these tasks might end up taking you a few infiltrations.

Here's what you need to do this week:

Get 250 Kills in Full-Auto Fire Mode with a Recommended Battle Rifle - 2500 XP

Get 250 Critical Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Recommended Weapon - 5000 XP

Get 5 Special Zombie Critical Kills with a Recommended Weapon - 7500 XP

Get 250 Kills with a Silenced Recommended Battle Rifle - 10000 XP

Get 150 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Longbow - 5000 XP

Get 250 Kills with the Haymaker at Epic (Purple) Rarity or Higher - 5000 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Holger 556 - 7500 XP

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 2 Week 6 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

The challenges in the battle royale title aren't necessarily hard but can take a lot of time. Use the challenge tracker feature to take up multiple challenges in a single match to complete the tasks quickly.

Here are all the Week 6 challenges for Warzone:

In WZ Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces) - 2500 XP

In WZ Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery) - 5000 XP

In WZ, Place in the Top 10, 5 times - 10000 XP

In WZ, get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon - 2500 XP

In WZ Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town) - 7500 XP

In WZ Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the South (Ground Zero) - 7500 XP

In WZ, complete 15 Contract(s) - 5000 XP

Final reward for completing Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges

The reward for completing the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges (Image via Activision)

The final reward for completing Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges is the JAK Backsaw Aftermarket Conversion Kit for the Holger 556. To earn it, complete at least five of the seven challenges in any mode. This Kit enhances the weapon by increasing the bullet count per magazine and allows the weapon to shoot two bullets per shot. However, it decreases damage and worsens recoil.

Apart from that, unlocking this reward will get you one step closer to the Rotten Inferno camo, which you will be able to unlock after completing challenges from all of the eight weeks in Season 2.

That covers everything that there is to know about the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges and all the rewards associated with them.

