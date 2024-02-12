How to unlock JAK Backsaw kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3

Much like the JAK Tyrant 762 Kit, the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket part is one of the newest attachments to be added to Modern Warfare 3's extensive arsenal. Aftermarket Parts is a new attachment class in MW3 that provides players with a new level of customization to their weapons, altering their features and sporting them into a new weapon class.

This article will provide a detailed brief on the features of the JAK Backsaw kit Aftermarket part and how you can unlock this weapon in the game.

How to get JAK Backsaw kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3?

The JAK Backsaw kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3 is exclusively unlockable by completing Weekly Challenges. However, as of writing this article, Activision and Sledgehammer Games are yet to announce the challenges for unlocking this weapon attachment.

This signifies that you will be able to unlock this Aftermarket addition in the future as the Weekly Challenges get updated over time.

This article will be updated immediately upon the launch of the Weekly Challenges, which help unlock this Aftermarket attachment in the game.

How to use the JAK Backsaw kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3?

JAK Backsaw Kit (Image via Activision and Deviantart.com/juandeleon250)

The JAK Backsaw kit Aftermarket part in Modern Warfare 3 is an exclusive attachment for the Holger 556 Assault Rifle. It is a conversion kit that transforms the Holger 556 into a maneuverable SMG. The weapon loses its stock entirely, sacrificing a good bit of stability for increased mobility in the game.

With this Aftermarket Conversion kit, players can use the Holger 556 more versatilely. Furthermore, the weapon will feature much better handling experience, especially in close-quarter combat, making it ideal for Modern Warfare 3's close-range Multiplayer maps.

You can further tune this weapon to suit your needs, ensuring it doesn't lose its exceptional firepower when paired with the conversion kit. While the sacrifice in stability will hinder medium-long-range encounters, the JAK Backsaw kit promotes a more hip-fire friendly combat experience over the long-distance shooting.

Last but not least, this weapon targets players who seek to get up close and personal. The Holger has exceptional statistics for an Assault Rifle, and converting it to an SMG takes advantage of its high fire rate and damage, making it a formidable weapon.

