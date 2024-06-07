How to complete secret submarine challenge in Warzone Rebirth Island

The secret submarine challenge in Warzone Rebirth Island is a part of the Black Ops 6 reveal event. To complete it, you must head over to the submarine that spawns on Rebirth Island and retrieve the intel within. This challenge can be excruciatingly difficult as the submarine spawns randomly. For each such spawn, only the first team that goes in can get the intel.

In the game, you can find the secret submarine challenge under the Events tab in Warzone rewards. It is named 'Discovered intel to uncovering the mole'.

In this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can complete the secret submarine challenge in Warzone Rebirth Island.

Guide to completing the secret submarine challenge in Warzone Rebirth Island

To complete the secret submarine challenge in Warzone Rebirth Island, follow the steps below:

First, join a match of Rebirth Resurgence.

Once spawned in, open your tac map to see if there is a submarine icon near the Bioweapons POI. If there isn't, quit the match and try again. Repeat till you find a match with the submarine.

Once found, head over to the submarine immediately. Do not waste any time as other players will compete with you to get there first.

Find the hatch at the top of the submarine and proceed to enter the submarine through there. It is a long drop to the base of the submarine so be ready to pull out the parachute on time.

As soon as you get to the base, look for the notice board in the main console room. There will be a picture on this board, with a knife being used to keep it in place.

After finding the board, rush to the picture and interact with it to collect the intel.

After following these steps, the secret submarine challenge in Warzone Rebirth Island will be finished. The game will then mark the Black Ops 6 event challenge "Discovered intel to uncovering the mole" as completed.

If you have completed all the previous challenges of the Black Ops 6 event, finishing this task will unlock the 'The Truth Lies' animated Calling Card and an exclusive finishing move.

Apart from that, the submarine holds a ton of high-tier loot along with an Advanced UAV. Hence, if you make the effort, you'll be rewarded irrespective of whether you are the first team inside to gain the intel.

That covers everything about completing the new secret submarine challenge in Warzone Rebirth Island.

