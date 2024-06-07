How to unlock Woods' finishing move in MW3 and Warzone

You can now get your hands on the new Woods finishing move in MW3 and Warzone. The You Can't Kill Me finishing move can be unlocked by completing three Easter egg challenges in Warzone. These challenges have been introduced in the game to celebrate the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 showcase event that is announced for June 9, 2024.

How to get Woods finishing move in MW3 and Warzone

You Can't Kill Me finishing move in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

You must complete secret Easter egg challenges to unlock Woods finishing move in MW3 and Warzone. These challenges will give you special items, making them worthwhile. Some of them can only be completed in specific locations in the game.

Here are all the Easter egg challenges you need to complete to unlock "You Can't Kill Me" Woods finishing move in MW3 and Warzone.

1) Sally weapon blueprint challenge

Sally weapon blueprint challenge in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

This Easter egg challenge can only be completed in Warzone. To begin this challenge, choose any mode in any battle royale map and locate the Sally weapon blueprint. This weapon was initially featured in Black Ops 1 in 2010, with the name "SALLY" and six tally marks engraved on it.

The weapon blueprint spawns at random locations on the map. After getting the weapon, you just have to get one kill with this pistol. Upon successful completion of the challenge, the secret blueprint will be permanently unlocked on your account.

2) Discover intel to uncover the mole challenge

Discover intel to uncover the mole challenge in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

To complete this challenge, you have to start a match in Rebirth Island in Warzone. You need to search for the submarine near the Bio-Weapons point of interest. After landing on top of the submarine, you should go inside and find the navigation room. You need to locate the evidence board in the navigation room to complete the challenge.

Once you find the photo pinned on the evidence board, you can press "F" to interact with it and finish the challenge. This challenge will reward you with the Truth Lies calling card in the game.

3) She Never Let Me Down challenge

She Never Let Me Down challenge (Image via Activision)

To complete the final challenge, you have to start any BR mode in Urzikstan in Warzone. You have to go to the Bunker 7 location near the Old Town point of interest. Once you're at the location, enter the secret code 72559 in the keycode slot to open the bunker.

After entering the bunker, you need to interact with a computer in the room. You will receive a prompt with the text 'Redacted.' Completing this challenge will reward you with the Purge Sequence calling card.

After completing all the aforementioned challenges you will be rewarded with the You Can't Kill Me Woods finishing move in MW3 and Warzone. The finishing move features three variations. You can equip this finisher from the Operators section in the loadout menu.

