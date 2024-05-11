Wubz and Friendz Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Tracer Pack: Wubz and Friendz Party Pack is the latest bundle addition to Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone. While slightly pricier than standard bundles, its value is justified by including not one, but four Operator skins. Moreover, it boasts two fully customized weapon blueprints for the SVA 545 assault rifle and the TAQ Eradicator LMG, alongside various other exciting cosmetics.

Additionally, this bundle features a special benefit: when playing with friends in a squad, you receive an XP boost.

If you're seeking information on the bundle's overview—what's included, its price, and whether it's worth buying—then you should keep reading.

What is the price of the Tracer Pack: Wubz and Friendz Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Wubz and Friendz Party Pack price (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack: Wubz and Friendz Party Pack is expensive and has a price tag of 3000 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to around $27.

To purchase this bundle, follow these steps:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Head to the Call of Duty HQ and navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down to the Featured section.

section. Locate the bundle. Select and purchase it.

However, to complete your transaction, you must have sufficient in-game currency.

Here is the list of COD Points alongside their real-life money value:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Tracer Pack: Wubz and Friendz Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Wubz König Operator Skin (Image via Activision)

This bundle offers 10 exciting items, featuring weapon blueprints with additional effects such as Paint Party Tracers and People Popper Dismemberment.

The complete breakdown of the items are listed below:

Wubz König Operator Skin

König Operator Skin Stubz König Operator Skin

König Operator Skin Harbinger of Dread König Operator Skin

König Operator Skin Bubz König Operator Skin

König Operator Skin The Womper SVA 545 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint

SVA 545 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint New Friend TAQ Eradicator LMG Weapon Blueprint

TAQ Eradicator LMG Weapon Blueprint Ultimate Squad Goals Large Decal

Large Decal All-For-Fluff! Sticker

Sticker Danger Floofs Charm

Charm Squaaaad! Loading Screen

After you purchase this bundle, all these items will be available in both titles.

Is the Tracer Pack: Wubz and Friendz Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Expand Tweet

The Tracer Pack: Wubz and Friendz Party Pack is pricey, and its vibrant design might not appeal to everyone, as it could make players stand out in battles, potentially making them more visible to enemies even from a distance. However, its design resembles the popular children's TV series Teletubbies, which could intrigue fans of the show.

Although the bundle offers four Operator skins, they lack distinct designs, with only color variations distinguishing them. Nevertheless, the bundle provides the added benefit of earning extra XP gains when playing with friends, which could prove highly advantageous.

Due to its high price point, it may not be worth purchasing for all players. However, for avid collectors, it could make a valuable addition to their collection.

