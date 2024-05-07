Hare Raiser Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Activision is getting crazy with the party skins in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as it launches the new Hare Raiser Party Pack, featuring not one but four Operator skins. The bundle contains creepy hare-themed skins and in-game cosmetics. Equipping them allows players to gain an XP boost when playing with friends.

Keep reading for more information about the new party pack, including its price, contents, and whether it's worth your money.

What is the price of the Hare Raiser Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The new Call of Duty Party skin contains four Operator skins (Image via Activision)

The Hare Raiser Party Pack costs a whopping 2,800 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is notably more expensive than the standard bundles in MW3 and Warzone. When converted to cash, the pack costs roughly $26.

Here's the CP-cash conversion in MW3 and Warzone:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

During its release, players reportedly saw the new pack priced much cheaper in Warzone Mobile at 2,400 CP. However, this was corrected immediately, and the official price of 2,800 CP should be reflected across all titles.

The bundle is available in Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.

What's included in the Hare Raiser Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

As mentioned, the new bundle contains four Operator skins, two weapon blueprints, and a couple of in-game accessories. Here's the full breakdown of its contents:

"Sad Bunny" Operator Skin (Doc)

Operator Skin (Doc) "Business Bunny" Operator Skin (Alpine)

Operator Skin (Alpine) "Yellow Bunny" Operator Skin (Raptor)

Operator Skin (Raptor) "Dark Bunny" Operator Skin (Dokkaebi)

Operator Skin (Dokkaebi) "Sunny Side Up" Weapon Blueprint (SVA 545)

Weapon Blueprint (SVA 545) "Every Bunny Wants to Rule the World" Weapon Blueprint (Lockwood 680)

Weapon Blueprint (Lockwood 680) 3x Brain Rot Ammo Mod

"Basket Case" Large Decal

Large Decal "Hare Raiser" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Easter Feaster" Calling Card

Is the Hare Raiser Party Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

If you're looking for multiple Operator skins in a single bundle, the new Hare Raiser pack will surely pique your interest. For a slightly higher price than standard bundles, you get new tracer effects, four skins for different Operators, and an XP boost that you can use when playing with friends. This makes it a great pack to add to your collection.

