El Chupacabras bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

More cosmetics are coming our way in MW3 and Warzone with the El Chupacabras bundle being the latest addition to the in-game store. The new pack includes an Operator skin that takes inspiration from the legendary creature, Chupacabra. Released as part of the Season 3 Reloaded bundle lineup, weapon blueprints and in-game accessories are also included in the new pack.

This article will look into the new bundle, along with its contents, price, and whether it's worth purchasing.

What is the price of the El Chupacabras bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

For only 1,800 Call of Duty points (CP), you can get your hands on the new El Chupacabras bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. This new pack is relatively cheaper than the standard variants released in the game. Topping up the full amount will cost you roughly $17. However, you can offset the amount using your spare CP from past transactions.

Here's the list of the CP-cash conversion in Call of Duty:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

The bundle can be viewed and bought from the in-game store in MW3 and Warzone.

What's included in the El Chupacabras bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

El Chupacabras in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The contents of the new pack are similar to the standard 2,400 CP variants released in the game. It includes an Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, some in-game accessories, and a Double Weapon XP.

Check the list below for the full contents of the bundle:

"Leyenda" Operator Skin for Valeria

" No Mames" Holger 26 Weapon Blueprint

"Fierro Pariente" HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint

"Cazador" Weapon Charm

"Desde El Infierno" Large Decal

"Bajo La Luna" Weapon Sticker

1 Hour Double Weapon XP

Is the El Chupacabras bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Fans may want to skip the new Chupacabra-themed bundle if they only want to get the best cosmetic packs from Season 3 Reloaded. The new season offers a plethora of unique and flashy bundles that are worth purchasing more than the El Chupacabra pack.

However, those who dig the Mexican and monstrous aesthetic of the new bundle will find this a great addition to their Call of Duty collection.

