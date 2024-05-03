Bronze Age bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

A new skin for Byline is now available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, and it is called the Bronze Age bundle. It's one of the first few skins released in the Season 3 Reloaded update on May 1, 2024. The new pack contains a robot-like Operator skin and a couple of in-game accessories and weapon blueprints with a futuristic aesthetic.

This article highlights everything you need to know about the new skin and whether it's worth your money.

What is the price of the Bronze Age bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The new bundle includes a BAL-27 weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

The Bronze Age bundle costs 2,400 Call of Duty points or CP, similar to the standard packs released for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. When topping up the full amount, it will cost you around $20. However, you can use your extra CP from previous transactions to reduce the CP cost.

Here's the official CP-cash conversion in Call of Duty:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Once you have enough CP, you can go to the Store tab in-game and purchase the bundle. After purchase, the contents of the pack will be immediately available to you in MW3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile, thanks to the shared progression system.

What's included in the Bronze Age bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Expand Tweet

The new bundle contains a new Byline Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, and some in-game cosmetic charms. You can find the full details of the contents below:

"Automaton" Byline Operator Skin

Byline Operator Skin "Fissured Courage" BAL-27 weapon blueprint

BAL-27 weapon blueprint "Lustrous Pain" KVD Enforcer weapon blueprint

KVD Enforcer weapon blueprint "Chrome Dome" large decal

large decal "Iron Dreams" weapon sticker

weapon sticker "Approximation" weapon charm

Is the Bronze Age bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

With tons of promising bundles teased for Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded, it seems that the Bronze Age bundle isn't the best purchase you can make for the price. There are upcoming skins more interesting than the new pack, not to mention the last two bundles from the highly anticipated Killer skins that have yet to be released.

However, if you have the budget and you really dig the futuristic aesthetic of this pack, then the Bronze Age skin is worth adding to your collection.

