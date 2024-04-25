Spare Ribs bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Spare Ribs bundle, currently featured in the Most Popular section of MW3 and Warzone's in-game store, has a remarkably low price compared to other bundles. Although it doesn't include any Operator skin, it offers two unique customized weapon blueprints for the DG-58 LSW LMG and WSP-9 SMG, along with various other cosmetics.

The bundle gained immense popularity within the community due to its fully transparent skins, featuring a striking bone structure design. However, an unintentional glitch mysteriously altered the skins, making the design less noticeable and prompting numerous players to demand refunds. Sledgehammer Games swiftly addressed the issue, restoring the bundle to its intended state.

In this article, we will provide a comprehensive overview of all the items included in the Spare Ribs bundle, its pricing, and whether it's worth buying in Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone.

What is the price of the Spare Ribs bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Spare Ribs bundle price (Image via Activision)

The Spare Ribs bundle is available in MW3 and Warzone only for 1100 CP (Call of Duty Points), which is equivalent to $9.99.

To purchase this bundle, follow these steps:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Once you are in the Call of Duty HQ, navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down and head to the Most Popular section.

Locate the bundle, select it, and proceed with the purchase.

To complete your transaction, ensure you have sufficient COD Points. If you're short, visit platform-specific stores to purchase the required amount.

Below is a list of CP with their corresponding real-life money values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Spare Ribs bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Here are all the six items available in the Spare Ribs bundle in MW3 and Warzone:

Bone Structure DG-58 LSW Weapon Blueprint

DG-58 LSW Weapon Blueprint Fossilized WSP-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

WSP-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint Steel Horns Sticker

Sticker Pre-Oil Emblem

Emblem Dusty Bones Calling Card

Calling Card Good Bones Charm

Upon purchase, all these items will be available and accessible in both titles.

Is the Spare Ribs bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Yes, the bundle is definitely worth the money. With a modest price tag, it offers a collection of excellent items, with the weapon blueprints particularly standing out. The unique design of these weapons with a transparent body and an original bone-like structure, truly justifies the price. Moreover, these items would make a splendid addition to any player's collection.

