Golden Week bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Golden Week bundle, the newest addition to Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone's in-game store, celebrates Japan's Golden Week, one of its largest holiday periods. The bundle boasts a Japanese theme and features stunning items. Notably the Operator skin for Jet, known as 'Oyabun No Musume,' meaning 'Boss's Daughter,' features a stunning design, adorned with tattoos and an animated koi fish swimming through them. Additionally, it includes two customized weapon skins for the Bruen MK9 and RAM-9, along with other cosmetics.

In this article, we will provide a comprehensive overview of all the items available in the Golden Week bundle, its pricing, and whether it's worth buying in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the price of the Golden Week bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Golden Week bundle price (Image via Activision)

The Golden Week bundle in Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone is priced at 2000 CP (Call of Duty Points).

To buy this bundle, follow these steps:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Head to the Call of Duty HQ and navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down to the Featured section.

section. Locate the bundle. Select and purchase it.

To complete the transaction, make sure you have sufficient COD Points to complete your transaction. If you're short, visit platform-specific stores to purchase the required amount.

Here is a list of CP with their corresponding real-life money values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Golden Week bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Oyabun No Musume Operator skin (Image via Activision)

The Golden Week bundle consists of eight items, listed below:

Oyabun No Musume Jet Operator Skin

Jet Operator Skin Kenshin Bruen MK9 LMG Weapon Blueprint

Bruen MK9 LMG Weapon Blueprint Shingen RAM-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

RAM-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint Koi Large Decal

Large Decal Aiai Gasa Sticker

Sticker Koi Family Charm

Charm Koinobori Unleashed Calling Card

Calling Card 1 Hour Double XP Token

Upon purchase, all these items will be available and accessible in both titles.

Is the Golden Week bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Expand Tweet

If you're a Japanese fan who loves koi fish, this bundle might pique your interest. However, for others, it may not be worth purchasing. While the Operator skin is decent, it doesn't particularly stand out compared to other bundles. The weapon skins lack unique designs, with the only notable feature being a subtle koi fish swimming through the LMG skin.

You might consider the new Killer Porcelain Party Pack if you're looking for something with more distinctiveness and value for under 2000 CP. It offers splendid items and even includes unlimited XP boosts as a bonus for 1800 CP.

