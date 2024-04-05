Tracer Pack Codasaurus in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Tracer Pack Codasaurus Operator bundle is the latest cosmetic addition to MW3 and Warzone. It features a very unique Operator skin called Codasaurus for players to equip in Multiplayer as well as Battle Royale matches. Moreover, they also get other lucrative items like weapon blueprints, emblems, calling cards, and more.

This article will detail everything about the Codasaurus bundle in MW3 and Warzone and whether it's actually worth owning.

Note: The price has been speculated based on past trends and is likely to change upon official release.

Tracer Pack Codasaurus Ultra Skin Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Codasaurus Operator skin in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Tracer Pack Codasaurus Ultra Skin Operator bundle will likely cost 2,400 COD Points, based on several other recent expensive cosmetic bundles in Modern Warfare 3. It means that players will have to spend $19.99 of real-world money in order to acquire 2,400 COD Points if they don't have any.

To unlock the rewards in the Codasaurus Ultra Skin Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone, players will need to follow these steps:

Go to the in-game store of Modern Warfare 3. Look for Tracer Pack Codasaurus Ultra Skin bundle. Select the option of "Purchase" if you have a sufficient amount of COD Points.

For those who want to know more regarding COD Points, their details and value in terms of real-world currency are as follows:

200 COD Points: $2.99

$2.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000) COD Points: $149.99

What's in for players under Tracer Pack Codasaurus bundle and is it worth buying?

Weapon Blueprint in Tracer Pack Codasaurus bundle in MW3 (Image via Activision)

As mentioned previously, players will get a special and unique Operator skin. It's based on the Operator of Riptide from SpecGru faction. Here's a complete list of all the rewards:

"Sickle" Operator Skin for Riptide

Operator Skin for Riptide "Dino Might" Weapon Blueprint for TAQ Eradicactor LMG

Weapon Blueprint for TAQ Eradicactor LMG "Pack Leader" Weapon Blueprint for Haymaker Shotgun

Weapon Blueprint for Haymaker Shotgun "Dino Pod" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Primal Instinct" Calling Card

Calling Card "Raptor Rage" Large Decal

Large Decal "Life Cycle" Emblem

In case the bundle ends up being available for 2,400 COD Points, players should skip it. Simply because it won't prove to be worth purchasing for the items included. There's not much to watch out for in terms of having a special reward. Yes, the Operator skin of Codasaurus looks different but it's not a big enough reason to compel the players to purchase the bundle.

For more news, guides, and the latest updates on MW3 and Warzone, follow Sportskeeda.