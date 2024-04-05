Stay in Lobby feature is reportedly available in Modern Warfare 3

Several players are reportedly getting access to the Stay in Lobby feature in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer lobbies. As the name suggests, the mechanic allows players to stay in the same lobby after a match ends. Fans have been requesting its return, and it seems like Activision has finally given in to their wishes.

In December 2023, Call of Duty devs announced that they will explore the possibility of adding the Stay in Lobby feature in Modern Warfare 3. This article highlights everything you need to know about the mechanic in MW3 multiplayer matches.

Players report having Stay in Lobby feature in Modern Warfare 3

Recent reports suggest that several players can access the Stay in Lobby feature in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer. The change reportedly rolled out with the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 update, although the developers haven't made official announcements regarding the feature yet.

In December 2023, Sledgehammer Games announced that it would look into possibly adding the Stay in Lobby feature to the game. At present, only several PC players can access it in their lobbies post-match, while console users reportedly still don't have access to it.

To check if it is available on your end, you need to complete a match and hover to the Next Match option. The Stay in Lobby option should be located below this button.

Players have been requesting this classic Call of Duty feature for months now to encourage post-match interaction for multiplayer matches. However, many speculate that it was removed following the strict implementation of SBMM in MW3. The devs are expected to release a statement about it soon.

Meanwhile, Season 3 updates for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 went live on April 3, 2024.

