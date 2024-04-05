Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event in MW3 and Warzone: All rewards, how to play, and more

Season 3 for MW3 and Warzone is finally up and players are greeted with the first major content, the Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event. The crossover introduces plenty of in-game rewards that players can claim for free. Similar to previous events, those who purchase and equip the Godzilla x Kong bundles gain an advantage in progressing through the rewards list.

The event will run from the season launch on April 3 until the end of the first week on April 10, 2024. This article will highlight everything about the Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

All rewards for Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event in MW3 and Warzone

Event rewards for Godzilla x Kong event in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event will feature a total of ten rewards that players can claim for free. The rewards range from in-game accessories such as stickers and decals to weapon blueprints.

Here's the complete list of the rewards for the event:

"Journey to the Hollow Earth" Weapon Sticker - 10,000 XP

Double XP Token - 21,000 XP

"Drownviper" Large Decal - 33,100 XP

Double Weapon XP Consumable - 45,500 XP

"Titanus Doug" Weapon charm - 61,000 XP

"Titanus Tiamat" Large Decal - 77,100 XP

"Monarch" Emblem - 95,000 XP

"Majestic Hollow Earth" Calling Card - 114,500 XP

Double Battle Pass XP token - 136,000 XP

"Heavy Metal" Weapon Camo - 160,000 XP

How to play the Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event in MW3 and Warzone

The Battle for Hollow Earth event shares the same mechanics as the previous season events in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Players must complete several challenges to acquire XP to redeem the rewards mentioned above.

Those who purchase and equip the featured skins (Kong Armor and Shimo bundles) are entitled to a 5,000 bonus XP per match. These bundles are now available in the store for 2,400 Call of Duty points (CP) each.

The rewards can only be claimed until the end of the event, which ends on April 10. This gives players less than a week to complete the challenges. However, it is notable that the XP requirement for the rewards is significantly less than those from the previous events that run for two weeks.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 went live on April 3, 2024.

