Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly getting a Parkour map G3T High in Season 3

Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly get a unique Parkour map G3T High in Season 3. This information comes from a trusted insider on social media. Based on leaked footage, it looks like MW3 will receive a Parkour-style map with a fresh gameplay mode for players to compete against each other in a race to the top spot. This map is expected to arrive mid-season.

This article will share all the necessary details players need to know regarding the leaked Parkour map G3T High in Modern Warfare 3.

Note: Players should take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

Parkour map G3T High in Modern Warfare 3 rumored to arrive in a limited-time mode

Expand Tweet

Reliable Call of Duty scooper and trusted insider Bob recently posted on X showing leaked footage accessed from game files, while sharing that Parkour map G3T High is set to arrive to Modern Warfare 3 in Season 3. According to Bob, it will be dropped by the developers at Sledgehammer Games to celebrate 420 Day.

In the minute-long clip, one can see how the Parkour map G3T High will play out in a limited-time mode in Modern Warfare 3. Not to mention that this leaked map is inspired by 80s neon synth wave.

Speaking more on the Parkour map G3T High, players might get to compete against each other in a race to reach the top spot. It looks like they will try to overcome various obstacles by clearing them through parkour-like movements. Interestingly, the limited-time mode is connected to recently unveiled Cheech and Chong Operators, as they can be heard at the beginning of the leaked video.

Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The developers might be trying to bring as many unique surprises for players under Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. The rumored Parkour map is a clear example of this approach.

Although Bob is known for accurate claims regarding Call of Duty titles, players are advised to take the latest leak with a grain of salt. Hence, it will be interesting to see whether the developers will officially announce a Parkour-based limited-time mode in the coming weeks.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on Modern Warfare 3, do follow Sportskeeda.

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies changes in Season 3 || Best Kastov-74U loadout in MW3 Season 3