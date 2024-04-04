The Cheech and Chong Tracer Pack is set to arrive in MW3 and Warzone Season 3. It's the start of another season for both titles, and Call of Duty has added plenty of familiar faces to the games, including popular standup comedians Cheech and Chong. The duo's arrival in the FPS franchise has previously been leaked, and they are now confirmed to be coming to the store as a purchaseable bundle.

This article highlights everything you need to know about the Cheech and Chong Tracer Pack, including its expected price, contents, and if it's worth your money.

What is the price of the Cheech and Chong Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Cheech and Chong Tracer Pack will be available in Season 3 and is expected to cost 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP) or roughly $20. As a standard bundle, its price should be similar to the tracer packs released previously.

Fortunately, you can reduce the cost of the tracer pack by using your extra CP from past transactions. Check the full CP-cash conversion in the Call of Duty store below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

Once you have enough CP, head to the Call of Duty store in MW3 and Warzone to buy the bundle once it is released. The contents should be available to both titles upon purchase.

What’s included in the Cheech and Chong Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

This tracer pack will feature Operator skins, weapon blueprints, new finishing moves, and some in-game weapon accessories. It has notably more inclusions than a standard bundle in MW3.

Here are the full contents of the bundle:

"Cheech" Operator Skin

"Chong" Operator Skin

"Dankest" MTZ-556 Weapon Blueprint

"Hashassin" HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint

"Mellow and Milo" Haymaker Weapon Blueprint

"Secondhand Smoke" Finishing Move

"Be Mellow" Large Decal

"Cheech & Chong's" Large Decal

"Smoke Buds" Weapon Sticker

"Iconic" Weapon Charm

"Cheech & Chong's Seltzer" Weapon Charm

"Blunt Buddies" Loading Screen

Is the Cheech and Chong Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Call of Duty surely included many things in the new Cheech and Chong Tracer Pack. The iconic duo's Operator skins alone make this purchase worth it.

It's clear that this bundle is going to be one of the best and coolest additions to the game.

