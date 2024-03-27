Tatted Up bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

A new interesting pack called the Tatted Up bundle is available for purchase in the Call of Duty Store. This pack has caught the attention of fans, thanks to the Operator skin that appears to be a shirtless version of the CoD campaign's main antagonist, Vladimir Makarov. It was released in the store in the last week of MW3 Season 2 Reloaded.

This article highlights the Tatted Up bundle, including its price, contents, and whether it's worth the purchase.

What is the price of the Tatted Up bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Tatted Up bundle in MW3 and Warzone is priced at 1,800 Call of Duty points (CP), which is slightly cheaper than the standard packs (2,400 CP). It will cost you roughly $17 if you are going to top up the full amount. However, you can offset the cost by using your extra CP from past transactions.

Here's the complete CP-cash conversion in Call of Duty for your reference:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

To finalize your purchase, head to the Call of Duty store once you have enough CP. The bundle should be immediately available to you in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Unfortunately, it isn't available in Warzone Mobile yet.

What’s included in the Tatted Up bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The new bundle includes several skins, weapon blueprints, and in-game accessories that feature a dark punk aesthetic. Unlike other bundles, this one doesn't have stickers included.

Here's the complete list of the bundle's contents:

"Business Casual" Operator Skin (Makarov)

"Envy" SVA 545 Weapon blueprint

"Avarice" KVD Enforcer Weapon Blueprint

"Sea Devil" Large Decal

"Russian Wolf" Weapon Charm

1 Tier Skip

Is the Tatted Up bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

This bundle is definitely worth the purchase because of the Operator skin alone. Makarov has been an iconic character in the Call of Duty franchise, and this cool skin is a must-buy for your collection.

Not to mention, the bundle comes with two weapon blueprints and some accessories for only 1,800 CP. It contains items similar to that of a regular pack but at a lower price.

