Tracer Pack Putrefaction in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

A new bundle called Tracer Pack Putrefaction is available in the Call of Duty store. The bundle features weapon blueprints and in-game accessories with a vibrant purple hue. Its design and aesthetics match Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2's undead theme. Unlike previous bundles, this pack does not contain any Operator skins.

This article will highlight the Tracer Pack Putrefaction in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Read on to learn more about its price, inclusions, and if it's worth purchasing.

What is the price of the Tracer Pack Putrefaction in MW3 and Warzone?

The new Tracer Pack Putrefaction in MW3 and Warzone costs 2,000 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is a little bit cheaper than the standard bundles released in the game. If you are going to top up the full amount, it will cost you roughly $20. However, all extra CP from previous purchases will count toward the purchase, offsetting the total cost.

For reference, here's the complete list of CP-cash conversions in Call of Duty:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

You can obtain CP from Battle.net, Play Station, and Xbox Stores.

Once you have enough CP, head to the Call of Duty store to purchase the bundle. The contents of the pack will be immediately available to you once you hit the buy button.

What’s included in the Tracer Pack Putrefaction in MW3 and Warzone?

The new tracer pack includes two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, a large decal, a sticker, and one tier skip. The in-game accessories all feature a vibrant purple and undead design.

Check the full inclusions of the pack below:

"Purulence" AMR9 Weapon Blueprint

"Sepsis" Riveter Weapon Blueprint

"Brain Powered" Weapon Charm

"Dinner Rush" Large Decal

"Idle Hand" Sticker

1 Tier Skip

Is the Tracer Pack Putrefaction in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The new bundle features a tracer pack that looks like purple goo when firing, showcasing a surprisingly well-crafted design with great weapon choices. Although it lacks an Operator skin, you can easily pair it up with violet bundles available in the store to get a uniform look.

Priced at 2,000 CP, it offers excellent value for money. However, do note that a Godzilla and Call of Duty crossover is coming up so more interesting bundles are likely to be released soon.

