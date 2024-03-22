Warzone Mobile leak hints at Godzilla bundle operator in MW3 Season 3

A Warzone Mobile leak for a Godzilla bundle operator for MW3 Season 3 has surfaced online. This information has arrived due to some curious players exploring the newly released title on their devices. That said, a Godzilla bundle Operator was already expected, given the fact a Godzilla x Kong Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is already on its way.

This article will mention everything there is to know regarding the new Warzone Mobile leak.

Godzilla bundle Operator rumored for Season 3 in MW3 and Warzone

User @ModenasHD recently shared a post on X, claiming that the game currently features an MW3 beta skin named "Godzilla" for COD Operator Jabber. They found this skin while exploring the Operators menu in WZ Mobile.

The user also suggested that "Godzilla" might be a hint pointing towards a bundle Operator of the same name in MW3 Season 3. If such a cosmetic does arrive in Modern Warfare 3, it will be available in Warzone as well as Warzone Mobile thanks to cross-progression and the format of shared content across all three games.

The developers recently revealed details about the Godzilla x Kong: New Empire Tracer Pack for Season 3 through a blog post. However, it only offered information related to the Operator bundle for Kong.

Godzilla x Kong Tracer Pack in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

In the collaborative Tracer Pack bundle, players will receive the "Kong Armor" skin alongside other exclusive items. It will include two special weapon blueprints with "Kong's Knuckle Slamwich" Finishing Move, a "Bow to No-One" Large Decal, and the "King Kong" Weapon Charm.

Now that a new Warzone Mobile leak has appeared hinting at a Godzilla bundle Operator, things are looking quite exciting ahead of MW3 Season 3. Not to mention that hardcore fans of the MonsterVerse won't mind having two separate bundles for their favorite characters from a popular cinematic franchise.

Also, if Kong arrives in MW3 as an Operator, it won't be the first time these two Titans are appearing in the Call of Duty universe. Back in 2021, there was a collaboration between Activision and the MonsterVerse series to celebrate the release of the Godzilla vs. Kong movie. An event called Operation Monarch was revealed under Warzone.

As of this writing, the Call of Duty team hasn't shared an official word on the rumored Godzilla bundle Operator in MW3. It will be intriguing to witness an actual announcement on this situation from the makers before the arrival of Season 3.

