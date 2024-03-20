How to get Tracer Pack: Metamorph Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Tracer Pack: Metamorph bundle is the latest addition to MW3 and Warzone's in-game store. Similar to previous cosmetic bundles, it features exclusive items, including a brand-new skin for a popular Operator. There are two new Weapon Blueprints, a Weapon Sticker, a Weapon Charm, and more.

This article will reveal everything players need to know about the Metamorph bundle and how they can acquire it in MW3.

Tracer Pack: Metamorph Operator bundle in MW3 comes at a price

The Tracer Pack: Metamorph bundle can be considered an unofficial collaboration with Transformers. The outfit design and appearance of the Operator skin may remind some players of Bumblebee's character from the popular franchise. The Operator's name is Petrol and is based on the COD character Dokkaebi.

Patrol Operator skin from Tracer Pack: Metamorph bundle in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Players looking to own the Metamorph bundle in MW3 and Warzone must spend a premium amount of COD Points. The exclusive bundle will cost them 2,400 COD Points, to be precise. In case they don't have the required points, they will have to buy them for $19.99 in real-world currency.

For a better understanding, here's the list showing COD Points and their value compared to real money.

200 COD Points: $2.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000) COD Points: $149.99

Apart from the special Operator skin for Dokkaebi, players will receive 7 exclusive items under the bundle. Here is a complete list of what they will receive for 2,400 COD Points in this costly pack.

"Petrol" Operator skin for Dokkaebi

Operator skin for Dokkaebi "Coyote" Weapon Blueprint for XRK Stalker sniper rifle (Desert Beige Tracers)

Weapon Blueprint for XRK Stalker sniper rifle (Desert Beige Tracers) "Desert Hound" Weapon Blueprint for Holger 556 assault rifle (Desert Beige Tracers)

Weapon Blueprint for Holger 556 assault rifle (Desert Beige Tracers) "Driveline" Large Decal

Large Decal "Diesel" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Dog Tags" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm 1 Hour of Double XP Token

Tracer Pack Metamorph bundle in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The inclusion of a Double XP token for an hour is what may compel many players to buy this bundle. Extra XP makes it more convenient for users to level up faster through the game by doubling the points they earn after every match. The devs have made a smart decision to promote the Tracer Pack: Metamorph bundle to attract fans.

For more news on MW3, keep following Sportskeeda. Check out the links below to stay updated with the game.

