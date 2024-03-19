Warzone and MW3 March 19 patch notes: Night Vision Gulag disabled, RAM-9 nerf, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3's latest patch is live right now, and while this update was minor, it changed some significant features in both games. In Warzone, March 19's update has disabled the Night Vision Gulag mode, which fans have been complaining about for a long time. Furthermore, the RAM-9 and the HRM-9 have received significant nerfs with this update.

In Modern Warfare 3, devs fixed some major bugs and addressed issues in the Juggermosh mode that players have exploited since its launch. There are other small quality-of-life updates as well.

If you want to delve deeper into the patch notes of Warzone and MW3, read below.

Warzone March 19 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone in March 19's update.

WEAPONS

» Submachine Guns «

RAM-9

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 24, down from 27.

Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24.

HRM-9

Max Damage Range decreased to 11.30 meters, down from 12.95.

» Melee «

Soulrender

Players will no longer experience a delay after throwing Equipment or swapping to the Soulrender.

GAMEPLAY

Gulag

Night Vision Gulag has been disabled.

Laser attachments have been removed and replaced in Gulag loadouts.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing the Final Elimination Cam slow motion effect to persist after getting the final elimination with a vehicle.

Fixed an issue on Fortune’s Keep that allowed unmanned vehicles to remain attached to the Research Vessel and would eliminate Players that came into contact with it.

Modern Warfare 3 March 19 patch notes

Here are Modern Warfare 3 March 19 update changes -

GLOBAL

CUSTOMIZATION

Improved visibility through the glass of the Aegis Imperials Riot Shield Blueprint.

Resolved graphical corruption on the hands of the Battle Sister Operator Skin.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes

In the Quick Play filter menu, the Maps widget will now only display Maps available in the selected Modes.

Operator unlock Challenges will now properly display the requirements.

Removed locked and unobtainable Modern Warfare II Calling Cards from the Customization menu.

Completing a Weekly Challenge will no longer display an empty splash notification.

In Private Match, the HUD will no longer disappear during the escort phase of Operation Tin Man.

MODES

Juggermosh

Juggernauts are no longer immune to the following Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade, Flash Grenade, or Shock Stick.

Addressed an exploit allowing players to equip Custom Loadouts.

Entering water will no longer cause the player’s Weapon to lose functionality.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Melee «

Soulrender

Players will no longer experience a delay after throwing Equipment or swapping to the Soulrender.

ZOMBIES

UI/UX

Addressed an issue where players could encounter an error message when viewing their Containment Levels from their Player card.

STABILITY

Added various crash and stability fixes.

That covers everything regarding Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 March 19 patch notes.

