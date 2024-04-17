Tracer Pack Big Brain Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

The Tracer Pack Big Brain Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3 is a brand-new addition to the game's vast cosmetic collection. It is a major highlight in the COD store, featuring a unique collectible cosmetic for Corso, a range of weapon blueprints, and many other additions.

This article takes a look at everything that is included in the Big Brain Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3. It also mentions its price and any other details relevant to this cosmetic package.

Price of Tracer Pack Big Brain Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3

The Tracer Pack Big Brain Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3 is currently priced at 2400 Call of Duty Points. This equates to around 19.99 USD or the equivalent in a player's local currency.

You can get your hands on this skin from the official Call of Duty marketplace within the game. Here's a breakdown of the coin packages offered within the official store:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

These currency packages can be accessed from the official COD Points window available on the Call of Duty website or officially certified vendors, such as Microsoft Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Google Play, and so on.

What's included in the Tracer Pack Big Brain Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Brain Brine Sidewinder Weapon Blueprint (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack Big Brain Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3 features a total of seven collectible cosmetics and items, including the brand-new Operator skin for Corso and the two unique Weapon blueprints.

Here's a detailed list showcasing all the items featured in this bundle:

The Mind Operator skin for Corso Brain Brine Sidewinder Weapon Blueprint Cranial Carver Striker 9 Blueprint The Nerve of That Guy Large Decal Wetware Collectible Sticker Pickled Synapses Weapon Charm 1 Battle Pass Tier skip

Upon purchasing the Big Brain Ultra Skin bundle in either game, you will get instantaneous access to all these items. It must be noted that none of these skins will be available as standalone cosmetics and can only be unlocked by purchasing the bundle in its entirety.

Players will be glad to know that once this bundle is purchased in either Warzone or MW3, it will be available across all the integrated Call of Duty games, which include Warzone, Warzone Mobile, and Modern Warfare 3.

