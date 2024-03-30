Underworld Hel bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

As Season 2 Reloaded is about to conclude, more additions are coming into Modern Warfare 3 including the Underworld Hel bundle. As the name suggests, the pack contains in-game skins and accessories that feature an underworld aesthetic. Similar to the previous releases, the new bundle is available on Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

This article will highlight the Underworld Hel bundle. Read on to learn more about its price, contents, and if it's worth buying.

What is the price of the Underworld Hel bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The new underworld-themed bundle in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Underworld Hel bundle in MW3 and Warzone is priced at 1,800 Call of Duty Points (CP) which is cheaper than the usual bundles that cost 2,400 CP. If you don't have extra CP to offset the price, it will cost you roughly $17 to top up the full amount.

Check the official CP-cash conversion in the Call of Duty Store below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

After acquiring enough CP, go to the Call of Duty store to purchase the bundle. The items should be immediately accessible to you in MW3 and Warzone after making the purchase.

While the bundle has been temporarily removed from the shop for a few hours after its release, it should be available in the store as of writing.

What’s included in the Underworld Hel bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The pack contains an Operator skin, a weapon blueprint, and a few accessories which all share the same underworld aesthetic.

Here are the full inclusions of the bundle:

"Hel" Operator Skin (Alpine)

"Skull Rose" Rival 9 Weapon Blueprint

"Hellfire" Large Decal

"Helcome" Sticker

"Hel To-Go" Weapon Charm

"My Fair Lady" Emblem

"Ruler of Hel" Calling Card

Is the Underworld Hel bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Underworld Hel bundle is definitely worth buying. The Hel operator skin is one of the best-designed cosmetics among all releases in Season 2 Reloaded, and the in-game accessories that come with it look great as well. Although it only contains one weapon blueprint, the choice of weapon and its camo design make up for it.

