Heretic bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The highly anticipated Heretic bundle has finally arrived in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Since its reveal in Season 2 Reloaded, fans have been hyped for the bundle's operator skin, which features Alpine dressed in black and blindfolded. It has been released in the season's final week, just a few days before the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 launch.

This article will highlight the Heretic bundle including its price, bundle inclusions, and whether it's worth your money.

What is the price of the Heretic bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

For a hyped-up bundle pack, the cost is surprisingly cheap at 1,400 Call of Duty points (CP). This is significantly less expensive than the standard Modern Warfare 3 packs priced at 2,400 CP.

You can further reduce the cost by using your extra CP from previous purchases. However, if you are going to top up the full amount, it will roughly cost $15.

Below is the official CP-cash conversion in the Call of Duty Store for your reference:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

After getting the required CP, proceed to the Call of Duty store to purchase the bundle. The contents of the pack should be immediately available to you in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

What’s included in the Heretic bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The fan-favorite bundle contains an operator skin, a weapon blueprint, and a few in-game accessories. Note that you get fewer items here compared to the standard packs, hence the lower price.

Here are all the contents:

"Nighthawk" Alpine Operator Skin

"Eloritch Tribute" Longbow weapon blueprint

"Slither Realm" Large decal

"All Seeing" sticker

"Witch's Hand" Weapon charm

1 Tier skip

Is the Heretic bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Heretic bundle has been receiving high praise from fans, with many considering it the best skin of the season. The cosmetic's simplicity gives it an exceptional and unique quality. In fact, the operator skin alone makes it worth the purchase. Coupled with the decent blueprint and accessories, it's a bang for your buck.

