D Book Was Here Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The D Book Was Here Tracer Pack is a highly anticipated bundle in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, and it's finally available in the in-game store. The launch of the cosmetic bundle marks the Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker's debut in Call of Duty. He brings his loyal companion Haven in his exclusive tracer pack.

This article will look into the D Book Was Here Tracer Pack including its contents, price, and whether it's worth your cash.

What is the price of the D Book Was Here Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Devin Booker's Tracer Pack is now available in the store (Image via Activision)

The D Book Was Here Tracer Pack costs 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP) or roughly $20 if you top up the full value. However, your extra CP from past transactions counts toward your purchase to offset the cost.

Check the official Call of Duty cash-CP conversion below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Head to the in-game store after getting enough CP to purchase the bundle. The contents of the pack should be immediately accessible to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

What's included in the D Book Was Here Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Expand Tweet

Devin Booker's Tracer Pack includes his Operator skin, two weapon blueprints with new tracer effects, a new finishing move, a loading screen, and some in-game accessories.

Here are the full contents of the new pack:

"D Book" Operator Skin

"Sunrise" MTZ-762 Weapon Blueprint

"Sunset" WSP-9 Weapon Blueprint

"Sick Em Haven" Finishing Move

"Booker Card" Large Decal

"D Book Was Here" Sticker

"Man's Best Friend" Weapon Charm

"Be Legendary" Loading Screen

Is the D Book Was Here Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The D Book Was Here bundle is definitely worth your money especially if you're an NBA fan. As one of the crossover highlights in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, it's a great addition to your collection, and it comes with unique tracer effects and in-game accessories.

Check out these Call of Duty bundles: