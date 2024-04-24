Devin Booker is coming to MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Activision announced that professional NBA player and current Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker is coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone not just as an Operator skin but as a playable character. This exciting addition is set to arrive with the Season 3 Reloaded update, scheduled for release in May 2024.

Season 3 Reloaded promises to deliver a wealth of fresh content to both games, including new maps, game modes, weapons, and equipment. Alongside Booker's appearance, players can expect to see fresh events and cosmetic bundles introduced in the upcoming update. Check the article below for more details on Devin Booker's debut in MW3 and Warzone.

Devin Booker Operator to debut in MW3 and Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded

In a recent post made by Call of Duty's official X account, Activision announced that Devin Booker is set to join MW3 and Warzone as a playable Operator. His debut will come with the Season 3 Reloaded update on May 1, 2024.

The video teaser revealed that Haven, Booker’s dog, will join him on the battlefield. The basketball star had previously hinted at big global projects involving his pet, and this crossover confirms those plans. Aside from his loyal companion, he also appears to be wielding a Phoenix Suns-inspired weapon in the video teaser.

Notably, this is not the first time that Devin Booker was featured in MW3 as he already appeared in the game's live-action trailer. Since then, speculation has been rife about his potential inclusion in the game.

Booker joins a roster of NBA stars making their mark in Call of Duty. Kevin Durant had previously been introduced as an Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 back in May 2023. Given their shared passion for Call of Duty, it's unsurprising to see these players featured in the game.

