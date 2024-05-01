Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: BAL-27 weapon, New Resurgence mode, Heavy Armor event, and more

ll of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes is officially here. The mid-season update of the CoD battle royale is bringing a plethora of changes to the game. From adding a brand new weapon BAL-27 to new in-game events like the Heavy Armor, and High Stakes, there is a lot to explore.

Furthermore, the devs are bringing the fan-favorite Specialist Perk Package, Weapon Trade Station, and a lot more. The Rebirth Island map will also see variable times of the day in the Season 3 Reloaded update as well.

Read below to learn more about the entire Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes

Here are all the changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update -

MAPS

» URZIKSTAN «

Bunkers

[[REDACTED]]

» REBIRTH ISLAND «

Loaded Resurgence

Similar to Plunder, this Resurgence variant allows players to deploy with the Loadout of their choice! Expect non-stop action with moving circles inspired by High Trip Resurgence.

Lockdown

Customized for Rebirth Island, Lockdown will be returning to Warzone later this season!

GENERAL

Resurgence Champion’s Quest

Resurgence fans may now experience the ultimate Resurgence challenge on two new maps: Fortune’s Keep and Vondel.

Cosmetic rewards are shared between Rebirth Island, Fortune’s Keep and Vondel.

Rebirth Island Audio Improvements

Improvements have been made to audio occlusion.

Audio level adjustments have been made to the following:

Ascenders

Parachutes

Enemy footsteps

Ascender Audio Improvements

Enemies and allies using ascenders will now make two distinct audio sounds.

Interrogation & Revive Sounds Quality of Life

Increased audible distance and volume of Interrogation and Revive sounds.

GAMEPLAY

NEW FEATURES

» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «

Heavy Armor Public Event

Public Event This brand-new public event raises the number of armor plates players can carry, buffing the total number of health points from 150 to 200 for the whole match.

This event has a low chance of occurring at the beginning of each match.

Weapon Trade Station

The Weapon Trade Station (WTS) that was introduced back in Rebirth Reinforced makes it return! It's the perfect tool to trade undesirables for more advantageous gear.

The return for trading in a weapon is as follows:

Common Weapon

Common weapon

Uncommon Weapon

Common Weapon

Lethal & Tactical Equipment

Rare Weapon

Uncommon Field Upgrade/Utility Box/Medic Vest/Comms Vest/Stealth Vest

Gas Mask

Common Weapon

Epic Weapon

Chance between Rare/Epic Field Upgrade, Rare/Epic Killstreak

Cash

Uncommon Weapon & Extra Ammo

Legendary/Ultra Weapon

Epic Killstreak/Field Upgrade/Specialist Perk Package

Self-Revive Kit

Cash

Rare Weapon & Extra Ammo

Lethal & Tactical Equipment

Fire Sale Trade

Legendary Weapon & Extra Ammo

Cash

Durable Gas Mask/Tempered Plate Carrier

Epic Killstreak/Field Upgrade

Utility Box Field Upgrade

Field Upgrade The perfect combination of the armor & munition box.

Foresight Killstreak

Killstreak Foresight makes its return! This Killstreak grants intel of every future circle when used.

Can be acquired via [[REDACTED]].

Specialist Perk Package

Perk Package Specialist is finally back! Players who find Specialist will immediately receive the benefits of every Warzone Perk simultaneously.

Can be acquired via [[REDACTED]].

[[REDACTED]] Upgrade

With the arrival of new, excellent gear, Konni has updated [[REDACTED]] to make good use of them.

» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «

Variable Time of Day

Although most matches will remain Sunny, Rebirth Island can now be experienced in 3 alternative different times of day:

Sunset

Overcast

Foggy

Similar to Vondel, the time of day may change during one specific match. Keep an eye on smart displays to stay informed about the forecast.

ADJUSTED FEATURES

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

Ascender Improvements Quality of Life

Quality of Life Minor adjustments to the use range and angles for ascenders. This change primarily helps with circumstances where ascenders in elevators would not provide a prompt at certain angles and ranges.

Elevator Ascenders Quality of Life

Quality of Life Ascenders at elevator locations will now be easier to interact with

» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «

High Stakes Public Event

Public Event High Stakes crates now give a Utility Box instead of an Ammo & Armor box

Medicine Cabinet

These containers will now drop 1 Stim, down from 2.

Spy Drone Contract

Contract Reduced the drone count in a swarm to 7, down from 9

Substantially reduced Spy Drones' health.

Slightly lowered Spy Drones base altitude.

Shortened the minimum and maximum Spy Drones spawn distance from the player.

Biometric Scanners

Reduced the animation time when interacting with the Biometric Scanner.

» URZIKSTAN | WARZONE BOOTCAMP «

Warzone Bootcamp Loot

The following items have been removed from the Warzone Bootcamp loot pool:

PDS

Loadout Drop Marker

Loadout Chests

WEAPONS

NEW WEAPON

BAL-27 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

BAL-27 Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.

Available via a new Sector in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Patriot

Compatibility: M16 (Assault Rifle)

Converts the M16 into a fully automatic rifle with a heavy ported barrel built to provide superior recoil control and firing aim stability.

JAK Wardens

Compatibility: Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle)

Become the enemy’s biggest nightmare with this AMP allowing akimbo use of the powerful lever-action Shotgun.

JAK Atlas Kit

Compatibility: AMR9 (SMG)

Converts the AMR9 into an extremely lethal and accurate 5-round burst carbine chambered in 556.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issues preventing High Trip challenges from tracking properly.

Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence public event would complete other hacking contracts.

Fixed an issue causing Mosquito Drones to disappear in a player’s hands when hit by a Shock Stick.

Fixed an issue causing players to hear incorrect VO from Biometric Scanners.

Fixed an issue causing the amount of Bots spawning into the Bootcamp playlist to be inconsistent.

That is all there is to know about Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes. Check out our other Warzone news and guides: