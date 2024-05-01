Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: BAL-27 weapon, New Resurgence mode, Heavy Armor event, and more

ll of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes is officially here. The mid-season update of the CoD battle royale is bringing a plethora of changes to the game. From adding a brand new weapon BAL-27 to new in-game events like the Heavy Armor, and High Stakes, there is a lot to explore.
Furthermore, the devs are bringing the fan-favorite Specialist Perk Package, Weapon Trade Station, and a lot more. The Rebirth Island map will also see variable times of the day in the Season 3 Reloaded update as well.
Read below to learn more about the entire Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes.
Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes
Here are all the changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update -
MAPS
» URZIKSTAN «
- Bunkers
- [[REDACTED]]
» REBIRTH ISLAND «
- Loaded Resurgence
- Similar to Plunder, this Resurgence variant allows players to deploy with the Loadout of their choice! Expect non-stop action with moving circles inspired by High Trip Resurgence.
- Lockdown
- Customized for Rebirth Island, Lockdown will be returning to Warzone later this season!
GENERAL
- Resurgence Champion’s Quest
- Resurgence fans may now experience the ultimate Resurgence challenge on two new maps: Fortune’s Keep and Vondel.
- Cosmetic rewards are shared between Rebirth Island, Fortune’s Keep and Vondel.
- Rebirth Island Audio Improvements
- Improvements have been made to audio occlusion.
- Audio level adjustments have been made to the following:
- Ascenders
- Parachutes
- Enemy footsteps
- Ascender Audio Improvements
- Enemies and allies using ascenders will now make two distinct audio sounds.
- Interrogation & Revive Sounds Quality of Life
- Increased audible distance and volume of Interrogation and Revive sounds.
GAMEPLAY
NEW FEATURES
» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «
- Heavy Armor Public Event
- This brand-new public event raises the number of armor plates players can carry, buffing the total number of health points from 150 to 200 for the whole match.
- This event has a low chance of occurring at the beginning of each match.
- Weapon Trade Station
- The Weapon Trade Station (WTS) that was introduced back in Rebirth Reinforced makes it return! It's the perfect tool to trade undesirables for more advantageous gear.
- The return for trading in a weapon is as follows:
Common Weapon
- Common weapon
Uncommon Weapon
- Common Weapon
- Lethal & Tactical Equipment
Rare Weapon
- Uncommon Field Upgrade/Utility Box/Medic Vest/Comms Vest/Stealth Vest
- Gas Mask
- Common Weapon
Epic Weapon
- Chance between Rare/Epic Field Upgrade, Rare/Epic Killstreak
- Cash
- Uncommon Weapon & Extra Ammo
Legendary/Ultra Weapon
- Epic Killstreak/Field Upgrade/Specialist Perk Package
- Self-Revive Kit
- Cash
- Rare Weapon & Extra Ammo
- Lethal & Tactical Equipment
Fire Sale Trade
- Legendary Weapon & Extra Ammo
- Cash
- Durable Gas Mask/Tempered Plate Carrier
- Epic Killstreak/Field Upgrade
- Utility Box Field Upgrade
- The perfect combination of the armor & munition box.
- Foresight Killstreak
- Foresight makes its return! This Killstreak grants intel of every future circle when used.
- Can be acquired via [[REDACTED]].
- Specialist Perk Package
- Specialist is finally back! Players who find Specialist will immediately receive the benefits of every Warzone Perk simultaneously.
- Can be acquired via [[REDACTED]].
- [[REDACTED]] Upgrade
- With the arrival of new, excellent gear, Konni has updated [[REDACTED]] to make good use of them.
» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «
- Variable Time of Day
- Although most matches will remain Sunny, Rebirth Island can now be experienced in 3 alternative different times of day:
- Sunset
- Overcast
- Foggy
- Similar to Vondel, the time of day may change during one specific match. Keep an eye on smart displays to stay informed about the forecast.
ADJUSTED FEATURES
» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «
- Ascender Improvements Quality of Life
- Minor adjustments to the use range and angles for ascenders. This change primarily helps with circumstances where ascenders in elevators would not provide a prompt at certain angles and ranges.
- Elevator Ascenders Quality of Life
- Ascenders at elevator locations will now be easier to interact with
» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «
- High Stakes Public Event
- High Stakes crates now give a Utility Box instead of an Ammo & Armor box
- Medicine Cabinet
- These containers will now drop 1 Stim, down from 2.
- Spy Drone Contract
- Reduced the drone count in a swarm to 7, down from 9
- Substantially reduced Spy Drones' health.
- Slightly lowered Spy Drones base altitude.
- Shortened the minimum and maximum Spy Drones spawn distance from the player.
- Biometric Scanners
- Reduced the animation time when interacting with the Biometric Scanner.
» URZIKSTAN | WARZONE BOOTCAMP «
- Warzone Bootcamp Loot
- The following items have been removed from the Warzone Bootcamp loot pool:
- PDS
- Loadout Drop Marker
- Loadout Chests
WEAPONS
NEW WEAPON
- BAL-27 Assault Rifle
- A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.
- Available via a new Sector in the Season 3 Battle Pass.
NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS
- JAK Patriot
- Compatibility: M16 (Assault Rifle)
- Converts the M16 into a fully automatic rifle with a heavy ported barrel built to provide superior recoil control and firing aim stability.
- JAK Wardens
- Compatibility: Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle)
- Become the enemy’s biggest nightmare with this AMP allowing akimbo use of the powerful lever-action Shotgun.
- JAK Atlas Kit
- Compatibility: AMR9 (SMG)
- Converts the AMR9 into an extremely lethal and accurate 5-round burst carbine chambered in 556.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed issues preventing High Trip challenges from tracking properly.
- Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence public event would complete other hacking contracts.
- Fixed an issue causing Mosquito Drones to disappear in a player’s hands when hit by a Shock Stick.
- Fixed an issue causing players to hear incorrect VO from Biometric Scanners.
- Fixed an issue causing the amount of Bots spawning into the Bootcamp playlist to be inconsistent.
