  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: BAL-27 weapon, New Resurgence mode, Heavy Armor event, and more

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: BAL-27 weapon, New Resurgence mode, Heavy Armor event, and more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified May 01, 2024 20:21 IST
Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes
Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes (Image via Activision)

ll of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes is officially here. The mid-season update of the CoD battle royale is bringing a plethora of changes to the game. From adding a brand new weapon BAL-27 to new in-game events like the Heavy Armor, and High Stakes, there is a lot to explore.

Furthermore, the devs are bringing the fan-favorite Specialist Perk Package, Weapon Trade Station, and a lot more. The Rebirth Island map will also see variable times of the day in the Season 3 Reloaded update as well.

Read below to learn more about the entire Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes

Here are all the changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update -

MAPS

» URZIKSTAN «

  • Bunkers
  • [[REDACTED]]

Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
 Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

 MODES

» REBIRTH ISLAND «

  • Loaded Resurgence
  • Similar to Plunder, this Resurgence variant allows players to deploy with the Loadout of their choice! Expect non-stop action with moving circles inspired by High Trip Resurgence.
  • Lockdown
  • Customized for Rebirth Island, Lockdown will be returning to Warzone later this season!

GENERAL

  • Resurgence Champion’s Quest
  • Resurgence fans may now experience the ultimate Resurgence challenge on two new maps: Fortune’s Keep and Vondel.
  • Cosmetic rewards are shared between Rebirth Island, Fortune’s Keep and Vondel.
  • Rebirth Island Audio Improvements
  • Improvements have been made to audio occlusion.
  • Audio level adjustments have been made to the following:
  • Ascenders
  • Parachutes
  • Enemy footsteps
  • Ascender Audio Improvements
  • Enemies and allies using ascenders will now make two distinct audio sounds.
  • Interrogation & Revive Sounds Quality of Life
  • Increased audible distance and volume of Interrogation and Revive sounds.

GAMEPLAY

NEW FEATURES

» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «

  • Heavy Armor Public Event
  • This brand-new public event raises the number of armor plates players can carry, buffing the total number of health points from 150 to 200 for the whole match.
  • This event has a low chance of occurring at the beginning of each match.
  • Weapon Trade Station
  • The Weapon Trade Station (WTS) that was introduced back in Rebirth Reinforced makes it return! It's the perfect tool to trade undesirables for more advantageous gear.
  • The return for trading in a weapon is as follows:

Common Weapon

  • Common weapon

Uncommon Weapon

  • Common Weapon
  • Lethal & Tactical Equipment

Rare Weapon

  • Uncommon Field Upgrade/Utility Box/Medic Vest/Comms Vest/Stealth Vest
  • Gas Mask
  • Common Weapon

Epic Weapon

  • Chance between Rare/Epic Field Upgrade, Rare/Epic Killstreak
  • Cash
  • Uncommon Weapon & Extra Ammo

Legendary/Ultra Weapon

  • Epic Killstreak/Field Upgrade/Specialist Perk Package
  • Self-Revive Kit
  • Cash
  • Rare Weapon & Extra Ammo
  • Lethal & Tactical Equipment

Fire Sale Trade

  • Legendary Weapon & Extra Ammo
  • Cash
  • Durable Gas Mask/Tempered Plate Carrier
  • Epic Killstreak/Field Upgrade
  • Utility Box Field Upgrade
  • The perfect combination of the armor & munition box.
  • Foresight Killstreak
  • Foresight makes its return! This Killstreak grants intel of every future circle when used.
  • Can be acquired via [[REDACTED]].
  • Specialist Perk Package
  • Specialist is finally back! Players who find Specialist will immediately receive the benefits of every Warzone Perk simultaneously.
  • Can be acquired via [[REDACTED]].
  • [[REDACTED]] Upgrade
  • With the arrival of new, excellent gear, Konni has updated [[REDACTED]] to make good use of them.

» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «

  • Variable Time of Day
  • Although most matches will remain Sunny, Rebirth Island can now be experienced in 3 alternative different times of day:
  • Sunset
  • Overcast
  • Foggy
  • Similar to Vondel, the time of day may change during one specific match. Keep an eye on smart displays to stay informed about the forecast.

ADJUSTED FEATURES

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

  • Ascender Improvements Quality of Life
  • Minor adjustments to the use range and angles for ascenders. This change primarily helps with circumstances where ascenders in elevators would not provide a prompt at certain angles and ranges.
  • Elevator Ascenders Quality of Life
  • Ascenders at elevator locations will now be easier to interact with

» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «

  • High Stakes Public Event
  • High Stakes crates now give a Utility Box instead of an Ammo & Armor box
  • Medicine Cabinet
  • These containers will now drop 1 Stim, down from 2.
  • Spy Drone Contract
  • Reduced the drone count in a swarm to 7, down from 9
  • Substantially reduced Spy Drones' health.
  • Slightly lowered Spy Drones base altitude.
  • Shortened the minimum and maximum Spy Drones spawn distance from the player.
  • Biometric Scanners
  • Reduced the animation time when interacting with the Biometric Scanner.

» URZIKSTAN | WARZONE BOOTCAMP «

  • Warzone Bootcamp Loot
  • The following items have been removed from the Warzone Bootcamp loot pool:
  • PDS
  • Loadout Drop Marker
  • Loadout Chests

WEAPONS

NEW WEAPON

BAL-27 in Warzone (Image via Activision)
BAL-27 in Warzone (Image via Activision)
  • BAL-27 Assault Rifle
  • A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.
  • Available via a new Sector in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

  • JAK Patriot
  • Compatibility: M16 (Assault Rifle)
  • Converts the M16 into a fully automatic rifle with a heavy ported barrel built to provide superior recoil control and firing aim stability.
  • JAK Wardens
  • Compatibility: Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle)
  • Become the enemy’s biggest nightmare with this AMP allowing akimbo use of the powerful lever-action Shotgun.
  • JAK Atlas Kit
  • Compatibility: AMR9 (SMG)
  • Converts the AMR9 into an extremely lethal and accurate 5-round burst carbine chambered in 556.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed issues preventing High Trip challenges from tracking properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence public event would complete other hacking contracts.
  • Fixed an issue causing Mosquito Drones to disappear in a player’s hands when hit by a Shock Stick.
  • Fixed an issue causing players to hear incorrect VO from Biometric Scanners.
  • Fixed an issue causing the amount of Bots spawning into the Bootcamp playlist to be inconsistent.

That is all there is to know about Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes. Check out our other Warzone news and guides:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?