Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes are out and has brought about a host of weapon buffs and nerfs. Unlike previous mid-season updates, the new patch isn't going soft on the weapon changes and has the potential to alter the game's meta.

These changes have been applied across all the weapon classes. This is the first mid-season update in a long time that focuses on the Handguns, which is a class that is often overlooked.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

All weapon changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The patch notes for Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, list all of the following weapon changes:

Assault Rifles

BP50

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3deg/s, up from 2.4deg/s.

Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.2deg/s, up from 6.7deg/s.

Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.2deg/s, up from 4.7deg/s.

SVA 545

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.3deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.8deg/s, up from 7.3deg/s.

Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.8deg/s, up from 5.3deg/s.

RAM-7

Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 32.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 26, down from 28.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 39.37 meters, down from 43.18.

Mid Damage Range decreased to 49.53 meters, down from 53.34.

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

MTZ-556

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.1deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.4deg/s, up from 7deg/s.

Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.4deg/s, up from 5.3deg/s.

Holger 556

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.4deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.8deg/s, up from 7.5deg/s.

Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.8deg/s, up from 5.5deg/s.

MCW

Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 23.

Min Damage increased to 20, up from 18.

Max Damage Range increased to 30.48 meters, up from 26.67.

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.2deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.6deg/s, up from 5.3deg/s.

FR 5.56

Increased aim down sight movement speed to 2.9m/s, up from 2.7m/s.

Increased bullet velocity to 720m/s, up from 680m/s.

Upper Torso and Upper Arm Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

600mm FR Longbore Barrel

Removed hipfire spread minimum benefit.

Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 8%.

Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 20%.

Replaced aiming idle sway penalty with benefit.

435mm FR 435 Barrel

Removed movement speed penalties.

Removed hipfire spread penalties and benefits.

Increased recoil control benefit by 5%.

Added firing aim stability benefit.

Removed bullet velocity benefit.

Removed damage range penalty.

Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 2%.

Decreased aim down sight movement speed penalty by 3%.

Removed aiming idle sway penalty.

395 FR Minibore Barrel

Replaced hipfire spread minimum penalty with benefit.

Added sprint to fire speed benefit.

Removed aiming idle sway penalty.

FR Sprinter Stock

Removed tactical sprint speed benefit.

Added aim down sight speed benefit.

Decreased aiming idle sway penalty.

Added flinch resistance benefit.

Recon Stock Pad

Removed crouch movement speed benefit.

Added movement speed benefit.

Replaced hipfire spread penalty with benefit.

Added sprint to fire speed benefit.

Removed aim down sight speed benefit.

FR Anchor Comb

Removed tactical sprint speed penalty.

Decreased sprint to fire speed penalty by 3%.

Added aiming idle sway benefit.

FR TON-618 Comb

Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 18%.

Removed aiming idle sway benefit.

Added firing aim stability benefit.

FR Giga Comb

Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%.

Removed aim down sight movement speed penalty.

Added flinch resistance penalty.

RMT Rear Grip

Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%.

45 Round Magazine

Decreased movement speed penalties.

Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 4%.

60 Round Magazine

Decreased movement speed penalties.

Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 7%.

M13B

Max Damage increased to 24, up from 23.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.4x, down from 1.5x.

Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.2x, up from 1.1x.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.2x, up from 1x.

Tempus Razorback

Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 22.

Min Damage increased to 22, up from 18.

FR Avancer

Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20.

Mid Damage increased to 20, up from 17.

Min Damage increased to 18, up from 16.

Battle Rifles

SOA Subverter

Min Damage decreased to 25, down from 28.

Max Damage Range decreased to 20.57 meters, down from 22.86.

MTZ-762

Decreased aim down sight time to 260ms, down from 280ms.

JAK Thunder LMG Kit

Decreased aim down sight time benefit by 20ms.

SO-14

Fire Type: Full-Auto

Decreased sprint to fire time to 261ms, down from 307ms.

Decreased aim down sight time to 270ms, down from 290ms.

Submachine Guns

HRM-9

Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 31.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 24, down from 28.

Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24.

Max Damage Range decreased to 10.41 meters, down from 11.3.

RAM-9

Increased horizontal recoil to 17.6deg/s, up from 16.9deg/s..

Increased vertical recoil to 44.4deg/s, up from 42.9deg/s.

Rival 9

Max Damage increased to 26, up from 25.

Max Damage Range decreased to 12.19 meters, down from 13.97.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

WSP-9

Decreased sprint to fire time to 66ms, down from 110ms.

Striker

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 23.

Mid Damage Range increased to 35.56 meters, up from 30.48.

Shotguns

KV Broadside

JAK Jawbreaker

Removed aim down sight spread.

Riveter

Decreased aim down sight spread by 10%.

.410 Gauge Ball Ammunition

Increased aim down sight spread by 10%.

Light Machine Guns

DG-58 LSW

Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Arms and Hands Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Bruen MK9

Max Damage decreased to 26, down from 28.

Leg Modifiers decreased to 1x, down from 1.05x.

Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

TAQ Eradicator

Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 252ms.

Decreased aim down sight time to 330ms, down from 340ms.

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

Decreased bullet velocity to 790m/s, down from 860m/s.

KATT-AMR

Decreased bullet velocity to 620m/s, down from 660m/s.

MORS

Increased aim down sight time to 580ms, up from 560ms.

Decreased bullet velocity to 900m/s, down from 960m/s.

HVP Anti-Material Slug Ammunition

Increased bullet velocity penalty to 20%, up from 15%.

Handguns

COR-45

Increased movement speed to 5.4m/s, up from 5.2m/s.

Renetti

Increased movement speed to 5.4m/s, up from 5.2m/s.

TYR

Increased movement speed to 5.3m/s, up from 5.1m/s.

WSP Stinger

Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Increased movement speed to 5.9m/s, up from 5.7m/s.

P890

Increased movement speed to 5.3m/s, up from 5.2m/s.

.50 GS

Increased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, up from 5.7m/s.

X12

Increased movement speed to 5.4m/s, up from 5.2m/s.

Increased sprint speed to 6.1m/s, up from 6m/s.

9mm Daemon

Increased movement speed to 5.4m/s, up from 5.2m/s.

Akimbo 9mm Daemon Rear Grip

Max Damage increased to 24, up from 22.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 21.

Mid Damage increased to 20, up from 18.

Min Damage increased to 18, up from 16.

Max Damage Range increased to 10.36 meters, up from 5.64.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 18.28 meters, up from 12.34.

Mid Damage Range increased to 33.52 meters, up from 18.58.

Removed 10% movement speed penalty.

Decreased hipfire spread minimum to 1.7deg/s, down from 2.4deg/s.

Decreased hipfire spread maximum to 5deg/s, down from 5.5deg/s.

That covers every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. As seen from the above changes, it is clear that the developers have gone all in to ensure a balanced gunplay experience for all in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

