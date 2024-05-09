  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Warzone and MW3 May 9 patch notes: JAK Wardens Kit buff, Ranked Play changes, and more 

Warzone and MW3 May 9 patch notes: JAK Wardens Kit buff, Ranked Play changes, and more 

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified May 09, 2024 18:04 GMT
Warzone and MW3 May 9 patch notes
Warzone and MW3 May 9 patch notes (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has added another new Warzone and MW3 update today, May 9, 2024. While the last update on May 8 focused on in-game bugs and errors, today's update in Warzone and MW3 has fixed some of the weapon balancing issues that players have been facing for a while. From Lockwood MK2's JAK Wardens Kit receiving a buff to brand new restrictions in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, there are small changes that players will see after this update.

Read on to learn about the entire patch notes for Warzone and MW3 May 9 update.

Warzone and MW3 May 9 patch notes

Here are all the changes to Warzone in this update:

Lockwood MK2 (MW2)

  • JAK Wardens Conversion Kit
  • Near-mid damage increased to 26, up from 25.
  • Near-mid damage increased range to 8.1 meters, up from 6.4.
  • Mid damage range increased to 20.3 meters, up from 16.3.
  • Increased standing hip-fire spread minimum to 3.3deg/s, up from 2.3deg/s.
  • Increased standing hip-fire spread maximum to 5.8deg/s, up from 5.5deg/s.
  • .410 Gauge Slug Shells Ammunition (JAK Wardens)
  • Added 21% standing hipfire spread minimum benefit.
  • Added 21% standing hip-fire spread maximum penalty.
  • Resolved an issue where damage values were not applying as intended.
  • Max: 90 damage up to 7.6 meters
  • Near-Mid: 80 damage up to 15.7 meters
  • Mid: 70 damage up to 31.8 meters
  • Min: 50 damage up to elimination
  • .410 Gauge Ball Ammunition (JAK Wardens)
  • Decreased standing hip-fire spread minimum benefit to 21%, down from 100%.
  • Decreased standing hip-fire spread maximum benefit to 21%, down from 80%.

Here are all the changes in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Ranked Play:

Multiplayer

Gameplay

  • Resolved an issue causing Arcade mode weapons and powerups to be retained in other Playlists.

Weapons & Attachments

Marksman Rifles

  • Lockwood Mk2
  • JAK Wardens Conversion Kit
  • Increased standing hip-fire spread minimum from 2.3deg/s to 3.3deg/s (+43%).
  • Increased standing hip-fire spread maximum from 5.5deg/s to 5.8deg/s (+5%).
  • .410 Gauge Slug Shells Ammunition (JAK Wardens)
  • Added 21% standing hip-fire spread minimum benefit.
  • Added 21% standing hip-fire spread maximum penalty.
  • Increased bullet velocity from 168m/s to 420m/s (+150%).
  • Decreased near-medium damage from 95 to 90 (-5%).
  • Decreased near-medium damage range from 38.1m to 15.2m.
  • Added medium damage range, 74 damage to 29.2m.
  • Decreased minimum damage from 75 to 70 (-7%).
  • Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 0.6x to 1.1x.
  • Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 0.6x to 1x.
  • Increased arm and hand damage multipliers from 0.6x to 0.8x.
  • Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.5x to 0.8x.

The developer stated:

"Our goal for the .410 Gauge Slug Shells is to increase damage consistency in close-range engagements while simultaneously limiting the likelihood of kills at extreme distances by reducing damage range and increasing hipfire spread."
  • .410 Gauge Ball Ammunition (JAK Wardens)
  • Decreased standing hip-fire spread minimum benefit from 100% to 21%.
  • Decreased standing hip-fire spread maximum benefit from 80% to 21%.

Ranked Play

  • Restricted the Scratch 20-L Suppressor Attachment.
  • Restricted the EMD Mine Equipment.
  • Restricted the Enhanced Vision Goggles Field Upgrade.

Check out our other Warzone and MW3-related news and guides:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी