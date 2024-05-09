Warzone and MW3 May 9 patch notes: JAK Wardens Kit buff, Ranked Play changes, and more 

Call of Duty has added another new Warzone and MW3 update today, May 9, 2024. While the last update on May 8 focused on in-game bugs and errors, today's update in Warzone and MW3 has fixed some of the weapon balancing issues that players have been facing for a while. From Lockwood MK2's JAK Wardens Kit receiving a buff to brand new restrictions in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, there are small changes that players will see after this update.

Read on to learn about the entire patch notes for Warzone and MW3 May 9 update.

Warzone and MW3 May 9 patch notes

Here are all the changes to Warzone in this update:

Lockwood MK2 (MW2)

JAK Wardens Conversion Kit

Near-mid damage increased to 26, up from 25.

Near-mid damage increased range to 8.1 meters, up from 6.4.

Mid damage range increased to 20.3 meters, up from 16.3.

Increased standing hip-fire spread minimum to 3.3deg/s, up from 2.3deg/s.

Increased standing hip-fire spread maximum to 5.8deg/s, up from 5.5deg/s.

.410 Gauge Slug Shells Ammunition (JAK Wardens)

Added 21% standing hipfire spread minimum benefit.

Added 21% standing hip-fire spread maximum penalty.

Resolved an issue where damage values were not applying as intended.

Max: 90 damage up to 7.6 meters

Near-Mid: 80 damage up to 15.7 meters

Mid: 70 damage up to 31.8 meters

Min: 50 damage up to elimination

.410 Gauge Ball Ammunition (JAK Wardens)

Decreased standing hip-fire spread minimum benefit to 21%, down from 100%.

Decreased standing hip-fire spread maximum benefit to 21%, down from 80%.

Here are all the changes in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Ranked Play:

Multiplayer

Gameplay

Resolved an issue causing Arcade mode weapons and powerups to be retained in other Playlists.

Weapons & Attachments

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood Mk2

JAK Wardens Conversion Kit

Increased standing hip-fire spread minimum from 2.3deg/s to 3.3deg/s (+43%).

Increased standing hip-fire spread maximum from 5.5deg/s to 5.8deg/s (+5%).

.410 Gauge Slug Shells Ammunition (JAK Wardens)

Added 21% standing hip-fire spread minimum benefit.

Added 21% standing hip-fire spread maximum penalty.

Increased bullet velocity from 168m/s to 420m/s (+150%).

Decreased near-medium damage from 95 to 90 (-5%).

Decreased near-medium damage range from 38.1m to 15.2m.

Added medium damage range, 74 damage to 29.2m.

Decreased minimum damage from 75 to 70 (-7%).

Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 0.6x to 1.1x.

Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 0.6x to 1x.

Increased arm and hand damage multipliers from 0.6x to 0.8x.

Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.5x to 0.8x.

The developer stated:

"Our goal for the .410 Gauge Slug Shells is to increase damage consistency in close-range engagements while simultaneously limiting the likelihood of kills at extreme distances by reducing damage range and increasing hipfire spread."

.410 Gauge Ball Ammunition (JAK Wardens)

Decreased standing hip-fire spread minimum benefit from 100% to 21%.

Decreased standing hip-fire spread maximum benefit from 80% to 21%.

Ranked Play

Restricted the Scratch 20-L Suppressor Attachment.

Restricted the EMD Mine Equipment.

Restricted the Enhanced Vision Goggles Field Upgrade.

