How to unlock JAK Atlas Kit Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Atlas Kit is the newest Aftermarket Part in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, added as part of the weekly rotation in Season 3 Reloaded. It's an exclusive attachment for AMR9, allowing the weapon to fire 5.56 ammunition in a five-round burst. Released during the sixth week of Season 3, it can be unlocked via Weekly Challenges.

This article will walk you through the process of unlocking the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone

Players need to complete five weekly challenges in Week 6 of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit Aftermarket Part. You can complete any five tasks across MW3, Warzone, and Zombies challenges.

Expand Tweet

The in-game description of the Aftermarket part reads:

"Converts the AMR9 into an extremely lethal and accurate 5-round burst carbine chambered in 556."

Here are all the Week 6 Challenges in the game:

Modern Warfare 3 (Multiplayer)

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles - 2,500 XP

Get 20 Operator Moving Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Recommended Battle Rifles - 5,000 XP

Get 25 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon set to Single Fire Mode - 7,500 XP

Get 15 Operator 1 Shot 1 Kills with a Suppressed KATT-AMR - 10,000 XP

Get 25 Operator Kills with Sights Equipped to Recommended SMGs - 5,000 XP

Get 15 Operator Hipfire Kills with Suppressed Recommended SMGs - 5,000 XP

Get 15 Operator Quickscope Kills with the MCW - 7,500 XP

Zombies

Get 200 Critical Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles while Aiming Down Sights - 2,500 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Battle while Stamina Up is Active - 5,000 XP

Get 30 Shielded Soldier Kills with a Recommended Weapon - 7,500 XP

Get 200 Kills with a Recommended Pack-A-Punched SMG in High Threat Zone - 10000 XP

Get 75 Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Sniper - 5000 XP

Get 750 Zombie Kills with a Recommended SMG - 5,000 XP

Get 5 Rapid Kills 20 Times with a Recommended Battle Rifle - 7,,500 XP

Warzone (Battle Royale)

In Rebirth Island, Open 20 Loot Caches in the North-East Region (Bioweapons, Industry, Harbor, Chemical Engineering). - 7,500 XP

In Rebirth Island, Open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Prison, Headquarters, Factory). - 7,500 XP

Place in the Top 10, 5 time(s) - 10,000 XP

Perform a Squad Assemble 5 Times - 2,500 XP

In Rebirth Island, Open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region(Dock, Control Center). - 5,000 XP

In Rebirth Island, Open 20 Loot Caches in the South-West Region(Stronghold, Living Quarters). - 5,000 XP

Complete 15 Contract(s) - 5,000 XP

This covers everything we know about unlocking the JAK Atlas Kit. Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty updates.