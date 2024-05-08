Season 3 Reloaded in Modern Warfare 3 is launching the "U ASSIST VETERANS" COD Endowment Challenge event, which will help you not only earn exciting rewards to enhance your gameplay experience but also assist veterans find employment through the COD Endowment Fund. An exciting reward that you can get your hands on through this event is the Blazon animated camo.

This article goes through all the steps required to unlock the Blazon animated camo in MW3.

How to get Blazon's animated camo in MW3 for free

In the wake of Military Appreciation Month, the "U ASSIST VETERANS" COD Endowment Challenge event is live from May 8, 2024, and is scheduled to last until May 22, 2024. The event also has a premium bundle available for purchase in the store known as the Knight Recon Tracer Pack.

You can collect the Blazon animated camo for free once you have completed all the other seven event challenges in Modern Warfare 3, Zombies, and Warzone. Here are all the event challenges that must be completed to get the Blazon animated camo:

1) Eyes in the Sky" Calling Card

Deploy 5 UAV Killstreaks

Destroy 5 counter-UAVs in Mercenary Camps

Deploy 10 UAV Killstreaks

2) Ultimate Assist" Emblem

Get 40 Operator Assists

Successfully Exfil 10 times

Get 20 Operator Assists

3) Autonomous Advantage" Large Decal

Deploy 10 Mosquito Drone Killstreaks

Open 60 Caches

Deploy 20 Bomb Drone Killstreaks

4) Double Weapon XP Token

Deploy 30 Munitions Box Field Upgrades

Use the Pack-A-Punch Machine 20 times

Deploy 20 Armor Box Field Upgrades

5) Helping Hand" Weapon Sticker

Deploy 30 Med Box Field Upgrades

Revive 20 Teammates with Quick Revive active

Deploy 4 Portable Buy Stations

6) Double XP Token

Deploy 10 Counter-UAV kill streaks.

Extract 36,000 total Essence

Deploy 20 Counter-UAV kill streaks.

7) Search and Reveal" Weapon Charm

Spot 40 Operators with Snapshot Grenades

Sell 700 Essence worth of items at Buy Stations

Spot 20 Operators with Snapshot Grenades

Once you have completed all seven event challenges and collected the rewards, you can unlock the Blazon animated camo.

