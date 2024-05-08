Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event in MW3 and Warzone: All rewards, how to play, and more

The Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event finally arrives in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in celebration of Military Appreciation Month. The new event offers players a chance to obtain limited-edition items and accessories including a brand new Mastery camo. The rewards can be unlocked by completing specific challenges.
This article will highlight the new event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, including the challenges and rewards. Players can also purchase an exclusive cosmetic bundle for the event.
All rewards and challenges for Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event
A total of eight rewards can be claimed from the U Assist Veterans event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Check the complete rewards and challenges below:
"Eyes in the Sky" Calling Card
- Deploy 5 UAV Killstreaks
- Destroy 5 Counter UAVs in Mercenary Camps
- Deploy 10 UAV Killstreaks
"Ultimate Assist" Emblem
- Get 40 Operator Assists
- Successfully Exfil 10 times
- Get 20 Operator Assists
"Autonomous Advantage" Large Decal
- Deploy 10 Mosquito Drone Killstreaks
- Open 60 Caches
- Deploy 20 Bomb Drone Killstreaks
Double Weapon XP Token
- Deploy 30 Munitions Box Field Upgrades
- Use the Pack-A-Punch Machine 20 times
- Deploy 20 Armor Box Field Upgrades
"Helping Hand" Weapon Sticker
- Deploy 30 Med Box Field Upgrades
- Revive 20 Teammates with Quick Revive active
- Deploy 4 Portable Buy Stations
Double XP Token
- Deploy 10 Counter-UAV Killstreaks
- Extract 36,000 total Essence
- Deploy 20 Counter-UAV Killstreaks
"Search and Reveal" Weapon Charm
- Spot 40 Operators with Snapshot Grenades
- Sell 700 Essence worth of items at Buy Stations
- Spot 20 Operators with Snapshot Grenades
"Blazon" Animated Weapon Camo
- Complete all 7 Event Challenges
Note that you don't need to complete all challenges to get each reward. You can choose and complete one challenge across MW3, Warzone, and Zombies. The event will run from May 8, 2024, and will likely last one or two weeks.
Aside from the U Assist Veterans event rewards, a special cosmetic bundle is available for purchase on the Call of Duty website. Activision promises to offer 100% of the Knight Recon Tracer Pack's proceeds to help the U.S. and U.K. veterans.
