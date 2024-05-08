Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event in MW3 and Warzone: All rewards, how to play, and more

The Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event finally arrives in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in celebration of Military Appreciation Month. The new event offers players a chance to obtain limited-edition items and accessories including a brand new Mastery camo. The rewards can be unlocked by completing specific challenges.

This article will highlight the new event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, including the challenges and rewards. Players can also purchase an exclusive cosmetic bundle for the event.

All rewards and challenges for Call of Duty Endowment U Assist Veterans event

A total of eight rewards can be claimed from the U Assist Veterans event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Check the complete rewards and challenges below:

"Eyes in the Sky" Calling Card

Deploy 5 UAV Killstreaks

Destroy 5 Counter UAVs in Mercenary Camps

Deploy 10 UAV Killstreaks

"Ultimate Assist" Emblem

Get 40 Operator Assists

Successfully Exfil 10 times

Get 20 Operator Assists

"Autonomous Advantage" Large Decal

Deploy 10 Mosquito Drone Killstreaks

Open 60 Caches

Deploy 20 Bomb Drone Killstreaks

Double Weapon XP Token

Deploy 30 Munitions Box Field Upgrades

Use the Pack-A-Punch Machine 20 times

Deploy 20 Armor Box Field Upgrades

"Helping Hand" Weapon Sticker

Deploy 30 Med Box Field Upgrades

Revive 20 Teammates with Quick Revive active

Deploy 4 Portable Buy Stations

Double XP Token

Deploy 10 Counter-UAV Killstreaks

Extract 36,000 total Essence

Deploy 20 Counter-UAV Killstreaks

"Search and Reveal" Weapon Charm

Spot 40 Operators with Snapshot Grenades

Sell 700 Essence worth of items at Buy Stations

Spot 20 Operators with Snapshot Grenades

"Blazon" Animated Weapon Camo

Complete all 7 Event Challenges

Note that you don't need to complete all challenges to get each reward. You can choose and complete one challenge across MW3, Warzone, and Zombies. The event will run from May 8, 2024, and will likely last one or two weeks.

CODE Knight Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Aside from the U Assist Veterans event rewards, a special cosmetic bundle is available for purchase on the Call of Duty website. Activision promises to offer 100% of the Knight Recon Tracer Pack's proceeds to help the U.S. and U.K. veterans.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and updates.