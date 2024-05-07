CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Campaign details leaked: Safehouse, weapon upgrades, and more

A reliable insider has leaked CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 campaign details while sharing the possibility of a Safehouse. While it's said to be similar to Treyarch's last installment, Black Ops Cold War, players anticipate many new options with this feature in the upcoming game's campaign.

This article will mention all the leaked details on the CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 campaign, including the addition of other features inside the Safehouse.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, or speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 campaign will feature Safehouse with a Firing Range, claims new leak

Reliable insider @SemtexLeaks recently posted a potentially massive update on the rumored CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 campaign on X.com. The scooper mentioned the Black Ops 5 campaign will have a Safehouse area where players can upgrade weapons and buy new weapons. Moreover, the leaked intel mentions an option to purchase perks.

The Safehouse in Black Ops 5 would also have a Firing Range where players can test their guns and other equipped weapons. Below is a list of the main sections this leaked Safehouse may have in the CoD 2024 campaign:

Office (a sort of Resource Room)

Armory

Training Room

Equipment Bench

For those unaware, 2020's Black Ops Cold War also had a Safehouse feature in its campaign mode. It allowed players to track their missions and choose any mission from the clipboard. However, the Safehouse didn't enable any other gameplay-based options like the ones mentioned in the latest leak.

A still from the Safehouse as seen in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

Not to mention there was a Safe House in another Black Ops installment from Treyarch, almost a decade ago. Players witnessed it inside the campaign of Black Ops 3. It allowed them to regroup and create loadouts, among other things. Seems like this year's game might take a leaf out of the 2015 title's Safe House.

As of now, everything must be taken with a grain of salt since Activision has yet to provide an official update on the CoD 2024 reveal.

For more news on the rumored CoD 2024 Black Ops 5, keep following Sportskeeda.