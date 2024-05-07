CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 alpha leaked

CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 alpha details have been reportedly leaked ahead of schedule. A reliable insider has suggested that the new game will offer an alpha build to the players ahead of an actual public beta phase. This update basically hints that CoD 2024 will likely follow in the footsteps of Treyarch's Black Ops Cold War when it comes to revealing an alpha version.

This article will dive deeper into the new leak suggesting there will be a CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 alpha build.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, or speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 alpha reportedly suggested, claims insider

Trusted scooper @SemtexLeaks recently dropped a post on social media platform X. It contained a snippet of leaked game files that mentioned CoD 2024. Interestingly, the insider reported that the datamined files suggest that there will be a CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 alpha version to play ahead of the main launch. To be precise, it's expected to be a public alpha build.

While the insider mentioned that Black Ops 5 alpha could focus mainly on Multiplayer, he didn't really seem certain. This means there could be other game modes as well that fans may witness during the public alpha phase.

The last time an alpha was disclosed was during Black Ops Cold War's release. Treyarch launched the public alpha ahead of the game's global debut in November 2020. The limited build featured two playable modes namely the Campaign and Multiplayer; Zombies mode wasn't available in this version.

A still from Black Ops Cold War Alpha menu (Image via Activision)

If Cold War's pre-release phase is anything to go by, players may get a similar build with Black Ops 5's alpha. Simply put, it may also offer access to the Multiplayer mode and a possible Campaign while restricting the use of Zombies. This makes sense as well because the Zombies mode is rumored to have an early access period for players who will pre-order CoD 2024.

That said, everything should be taken with a grain of salt for now since Activision has yet to officially unveil Treyarch's new FPS premium. It will happen next month during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9.

