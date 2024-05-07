Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly getting an arcade mode

A new leak from several reliable insiders has reportedly indicated the introduction of an arcade mode in Modern Warfare 3. What's interesting to note is that this multiplayer mode is expected to be revealed very soon with a future update. If true, players could be offered a refreshing experience through this mode with a different viewing perspective inspired by some old game modes from past Call of Duty titles.

This article sheds light on the details of the reportedly leaked arcade mode for Modern Warfare 3.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, and speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

Leaked arcade mode in Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly feature rocket bullets

Trusted insider @CODWarfareForum recently shared a post highlighting a new multiplayer mode in the game. A twin-stick-top-down arcade mode is expected to come soon to Modern Warfare 3, as revealed by the scooper. Moreover, the account also pointed out that it will allow players to use rocket bullets, which means they will be able to fire RPGs from their guns.

Some other scoopers have also learned a few more details about this exciting mode in Modern Warfare 3. Another reliable insider, known as @realityuk_ on social media platform X, dropped a post while sharing an alleged gameplay clip from what appears to be the leaked arcade mode itself.

The new arcade mode in MW3 will likely feature twin-stick-top-down gameplay (Image via Activision)

While sharing the short video, the scooper also revealed the main weapon options players will be able to use, with a different effect, upon its official release in Modern Warfare 3. Here's the list of the leaked weapons:

Push Dagger (increased range)

MORS sniper rifle (shoots rockets)

Riveter shotgun (shoots rockets)

Minigun (shoots rockets)

The arcade mode will likely feature a top-down perspective similar to the Dead Ops Arcade mode from the Black Ops installment in 2010. However, this experience was part of the Zombies mode back then.

The developers at Sledgehammer Games working on MW3 have really done a good job in terms of keeping players hooked by introducing unique modes in the last few months. Several weeks ago, the Get High parkour mode was unleashed and became an instant hit among many players.

For more news and the latest updates on Modern Warfare 3, follow Sportskeeda.